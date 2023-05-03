Say Goodbye To Microwave Stains With Chef Pankaj Bhadouria's Genius Hack

Microwave ovens have become an essential kitchen appliance for every household due to their convenience in heating up and cooking food. However, with repeated use, the interior of the microwave tends to accumulate stains and dirt, making it look unsightly and emitting foul odours.

But due to our busy lifestyle, we tend to forget to clean it immediately, and this dulls the shine of the microwave and also makes it stink. At times, these blemishes can be extremely resistant to cleaning, giving the impression that removing them is an insurmountable challenge.

Celebrity chef Pankaj Bhadouria has come up with a solution to this issue, which he shared on his social media accounts. In a video posted on his Instagram, the chef demonstrates a quick and effective method to clean the built-up grime on the inner walls of a microwave.

Chef Bhadouria has shared a valuable tip for keeping your microwave clean. While the exterior of the microwave may look spotless, often the interior walls accumulate stubborn stains that are difficult to remove. Unfortunately, many people tend to neglect cleaning the walls and only clean the removable plate.

To help solve this issue, Bhadouria has come up with the ultimate recipe for removing even the toughest stains from your microwave in just a few minutes and without any effort.

To clean the inner walls of the microwave, first of all, take a quarter of vinegar in a cup and put it inside the microwave. Now leave the microwave on for 2 minutes. When the microwave turns off, take out the cup. You will see that the steam of vinegar has spread well on the inner wall of the microwave. Now with the help of a scrub, rub the walls gently. The stains will be easily removed. Now wipe your microwave with the help of tissue paper. This is an effortless hack to clean your microwave easily.

