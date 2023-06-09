Say Goodbye To Stubborn Stains On Toilet Bowls, Wash Basins With These Simple Hacks

Many individuals encounter persistent toilet bowl stains despite diligently following their bathroom cleaning routine, leading to frustration. However, finding a solution lies not in personal fault but in understanding the root causes of these stains and utilising appropriate cleaning agents. Surprisingly, effective remedies can often be found within the confines of one’s home, avoiding the need for harsh commercial cleaners.

Eco-friendly alternatives like hydrogen peroxide, vinegar, and baking soda have emerged as powerful stain removers for toilet bowls and wash basins, proving their efficacy against common stains. With these accessible and environmentally friendly options, achieving a pristine bathroom may be easier than anticipated:

Hydrogen Peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide is an effective and versatile solution for cleaning toilet stains while also eliminating germs, resulting in a clean and sanitary toilet. Here’s how to use it:

1. Pour half a cup of hydrogen peroxide into the toilet bowl and let it sit for 30 minutes.

2. Use a toilet brush to scrub the stains.

3. If the stains persist, sprinkle some baking soda and scrub again.

4. Finally, turn on the water and flush to remove the stains and any remaining germs.

Baking Soda with White Vinegar

Combining distilled white vinegar and baking soda creates a powerful stain remover that is effective against mineral and mould stains in the toilet. Here’s how to use this natural cleaning combo:

1. Sprinkle a generous amount of baking soda onto the stains in the toilet bowl or sink.

2. Use the toilet brush to scrub the stains, spreading the baking soda to create a paste.

3. Allow the mixture to sit for 10 minutes, enabling it to work on the stains and whiten the porcelain.

4. Pour 2 cups of distilled white vinegar into the toilet bowl or sink.

5. Close the lid and let the vinegar and baking soda concoction work its magic for 30 minutes.

6. Give the entire interior of the bowl/sink a thorough scrub using the toilet brush.

7. Finally, clean it with water to rinse away the stains.

Lemon Juice

Lemon juice is a natural powerhouse when it comes to cleaning, as it not only brightens and whitens but also effectively eliminates stains. In addition, the refreshing scent of lemon gives your bathroom a clean and fresh aroma. Here’s how to use lemon juice for cleaning toilet bowl stains:

1. Prepare a mixture by combining one cup of lemon juice with half a cup of water in a spray bottle.

2. Spray the inside of the toilet bowl, ensuring to cover the areas.

3. Allow the lemon juice to sit and work its magic for about 20 minutes.

4. Use a toilet scrubber to scrub away the stains.

5. Finally, turn on the water to rinse away the lemon juice and any remaining stains.

By using this method, which harnesses the stain-dissolving and antifungal properties of lemon juice, you can effectively remove hard water stains and mould stains from your toilet bowl while enjoying the fresh citrus scent.