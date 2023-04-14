Say Goodbye To Summer Skin Woes With These 7 Easy DIY Face Masks

Summer is a wonderful season for outdoor activities, but the hot and humid weather can take a toll on your skin. From sunburn to breakouts, the summer heat can be harsh on your skin, and it’s important to take care of it naturally. Fortunately, there are many simple and effective ways to keep your skin healthy and glowing all summer long. By following natural skin care tips such as wearing sunscreen, staying hydrated, and using natural remedies for sunburn, you can protect and nourish your skin without harsh chemicals or expensive treatments.

So, let’s explore some of the best ways to take care of your skin naturally during summer including some DIY face masks:

Wear sunscreen: This may seem obvious, but it’s important to reiterate. Sunscreen is crucial for protecting your skin from harmful UV rays that can cause damage and lead to skin cancer. Opt for a sunscreen with a broad-spectrum SPF of at least 30 and apply it every two hours when spending time outdoors. Hydrate from the inside out: It is vital to stay hydrated to maintain your skin’s moisture and overall well-being. In addition to water, foods with high water content like watermelon, cucumber, and celery can also help keep your skin hydrated. Exfoliate: Exfoliating your skin can help remove dead skin cells and promote cell turnover, leading to smoother, brighter skin. You can make a natural exfoliating scrub using ingredients like sugar, honey, and coconut oil. Avoid harsh chemicals: Many skincare products contain harsh chemicals that can strip your skin of its natural oils and cause irritation. Opt for natural and organic products that are free of sulfates, parabens, and synthetic fragrances. Use natural remedies for sunburn: If you do end up getting sunburned, there are several natural remedies that can provide relief. Aloe vera is known for its cooling and soothing properties and can help reduce redness and inflammation. You can also apply a cold compress made with green tea or chamomile tea to help soothe the skin. Protect your skin from the inside: Consuming foods that are high in antioxidants can aid in shielding your skin from the detrimental effects of free radicals. Foods like berries, leafy greens, and nuts are all excellent sources of antioxidants.

7 natural DIY Face masks:

Once a week, create a face mask by combining haldi, yoghurt, and besan. This will create a soothing sensation on the skin and assist in eliminating tanning.

A combination of potato juice or grated potato and honey can work wonders in reducing marks and pimples on your face.

Tea tree oil can be used to treat acne by dipping a cotton bud in the oil and applying it to the affected area. Visible results may be observed within a day or two.

Combining watermelon juice and honey is a powerful method to treat uneven tans and cool the skin.

Rub a handful of chopped tomatoes over your entire face, followed by lime juice. This two-step process is effective in achieving radiance and treating pigmentation.

Combine turmeric with honey and milk to form a paste and apply it to the skin, especially on the elbows. This is beneficial for dry and dull skin.

To achieve fresh-looking skin, apply a mixture of oats, yoghurt, and honey to the face, and place cucumber slices over the eyes.

You can enjoy your summer without any skin concerns by using these simple homemade remedies. The ingredients needed for these remedies are readily available in most households.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here