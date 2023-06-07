Say Goodbye to Sun Tan With These Powerful Home Remedies

One of the frequent problems with one’s appearance that practically everyone has is tanning. Our skin seems dry and browned after being exposed to direct sunlight. Although the sun is an excellent source of vitamin D as modest UV exposure speeds up the body’s production of both melanin and vitamin D.

Spending too much time in the sun can result in both temporary and chronic skin issues, including sunburn and even skin cancer. Skincare becomes even more crucial in a nation like India, where the sun is above the horizon all year. You can apply these incredible remedies at home to get rid of that suntan and restore your skin’s radiance if it has become tanned due to a recent trip to Goa or simply from your weekly or daily routine.

1. Tomato

In terms of cosmetics and skin care, tomatoes are a good source of antioxidants and vitamin C, both of which help the body’s collagen to build. It promotes the formation of new cells and assists in preventing cellular damage. One of the best ingredients to use for the removal of tanning is tomato.

2. Gram Flour

Your skin greatly benefits from gram flour. By combining it with other chemicals, it may be used to remove tans. It is additionally useful as a cleanser to remove tan from the neck and arms because it illuminates and reduces your skin tone. It enhances your skin’s radiance and helps to rejuvenate it.

3. Honey and Curd

Any home can easily spot curd and honey. Curd works as an organic bleaching agent and aids in eliminating pigmentation. Curd’s natural enzymes and acids aid in skin exfoliation and cooling. Honey also has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It contains antioxidants that can repair skin damage brought on by the sun.

Some tips to prevent tanning:

Using sunscreen cream on the skin before going outside in the sun is one way to avoid tanning.

To shield your face from the harsh sunlight, wrap a scarf around it.

If required, put on gloves and sunglasses.

Before going to bed, it is advised to cleanse and moisturize your skin.

To achieve remarkable effects, use the aforementioned cures frequently.