Say Hello to Summer With These Refreshing Cocktails

The warm breeze of summer is finally in the air – packing with it a vibrant twist of longer and brighter days that you simply don’t want to miss out on. Whether you’re planning to host a sundowner or throw a fun and casual brunch party for your friends and family, summer-themed cocktails that are both tantalizing and refreshing in equal parts are sure to be a hit with your guests. So, get ready to concoct some unique cocktails for your next summer party with these easy recipes that definitely pack a punch!
Mint Watermelon Mojito
Ingredients:
50 ml BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA
3 to 4 chunks watermelon
5 to 6 mint leaves
20 ml Fresh Lime Juice
15 ml Sugar Syrup
Glassware: Old-fashioned glass
Garnish: Mint leave sprig & watermelon wedge
Steps:
- Take watermelon, sugar and lime and muddle gently in an old-fashioned glass.
- Bruise the mint leaves by clapping them between your palms, rub them on the rim of the glass and drop them in.
- Next, fill the glass with crushed ice, add BACARDÍ Carta Blanca rum & stir.
- Top with crushed ice, a splash of club soda and garnish with a mint leaves sprig and watermelon wedge
Frozen Pina Colada
Ingredients:
50 ml BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA
37.5 ml coconut cream
37.5 ml pineapple juice
1 cup ice
Steps:
- COMBINE! all ingredients in a blender
- BLEND! Add 1 cup of ice and blend until a slushy consistency forms
- SERVE! in a highball glass
- GARNISH! with a pineapple wedge and a cherry flag
Classic Rum Punch
Ingredients:
50 ml BACARDÍ AÑEJO 4
15 ml lime juice
30 ml sugar syrup
60 ml chilled water
2 dashes angostura bitters
Glassware: Highball
Garnish: Orange wheel and cherry on a toothpick
Steps:
- Stir and strain
Tropical Treacle
Ingredients:
50 ml BACARDÍ RESERVA OCHO 8
15 ml Pineapple juice
2 dashes orange bitters
5 ml simple syrup SIMPLE SYRUP
1 orange peel
Glassware: Rocks
Garnish: Orange zest
Steps:
- Add simple syrup, orange bitters, BACARDÍ RESERVA OCHO and ice to a rocks glass
- Stir until chilled and mixed
- Pour the pineapple juice at the end and gently stir
