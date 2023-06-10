Say I Do Without Breaking The Bank: 5 Hacks For A Budget-Friendly Wedding

Planning your wedding can quickly become overwhelming as expenses start to add up, spanning from the dress to the venue and decorations. Your wedding day is meant to be unforgettable, but you shouldn’t have to go into debt to make it happen. Therefore, it is important to approach the planning process with careful attention to detail, particularly when it comes to managing various events, extravagant food options, and an extensive guest list. Here are some practical suggestions to ensure you have a remarkable wedding day without breaking the bank.

Wedding dress

No doubt you need to look your best, but is it really worth spending lakhs on a garment that you would hardly wear after D-day? While the collections of famous designers seem attractive, they are also way too expensive. Instead, opt for local tailors who make affordable yet stylish couture. As an alternative, you can also purchase fabrics from wholesale markets, which will also bring down the cost of the dress.

One of the easiest ways to lower the expense of your wedding is to consider marrying out of season, or on a weekday. The peak summer or winter marriage months are mostly considered by families, and the prices of venues, caterers, and other commodities easily go up. Vendors and banquet owners look out for their profit margin, but you can be wise and set a date when the prices go down. You also do not have to worry about not getting your desired location, as the chances of clashing in the off-season are pretty low.

Printed invitations are a complete waste of money and resources. Go the digital way. In place of a one-page-only text card, you can go for interactive video invites or experiments with music and caricatures. You can have separate invites for each event without any extra cost. If you feel like experimenting more, you can make personalised clips for friends, family, and other relatives.

The most effective way to save on costs is to have an intimate wedding with only family and close friends. But if you are someone who wants to call everyone you are acquainted with, then make sure you have an RSVP rule in place. This saves on food waste and also gives you a clear idea of how many guests you are expecting.

Everything said and done, the wedding hall will take up half of your savings. But before you go on a hunt, have an approximate number of guests in mind and book accordingly. There is no point in finalising a location that accommodates 1000 heads when your list only has about 300.