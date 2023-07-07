Scientists Can Now Produce Lab-grown Meat Which Tastes Like Real Chicken: Reports

Researchers in many parts of the world have initiated the cultivation of meat in a laboratory setting, asserting that it possesses a taste similar to chicken. The lab-grown meat is created with cellular structures, resembling those found in chicken. It does not involve the conventional process of raising and slaughtering animals. Instead, it is cultivated in bioreactors within an urban factory located in California, United States. This scientific endeavour commenced more than ten years ago and gained attention with the production of the world’s first lab-grown beef burger, reportedly priced at £257,626 in 2013.

Following the consumption of the lab-grown burger by Mark Post, a biomedical engineer from Maastricht University, the past decade has witnessed over 150 companies engaging in the development of cultured meat, milk, and various other items like leather. Recent reports from Nature.com suggest that two companies received regulatory approval last month to market lab-grown “chicken" products, which might become available in restaurants within the next year.

According to an industry report, construction of production facilities is underway, and investments in lab-grown products have reached a staggering $2.78 billion. Advocates of this research are optimistic that if these products are effectively introduced, they could help mitigate the adverse effects of animal consumption. Traditional livestock rearing occupies extensive land resources and contributes to around 15% of greenhouse gas emissions, raising significant environmental apprehensions.

Specialists assert that the consumption of red and processed meat is associated with an elevated risk of developing heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. Farms are also linked to the spread of avian influenza and antibiotic resistance, posing additional concerns. Mark Post, in an interview with The Guardian, mentioned interactions with long-term vegans who still experience cravings for meat even after 15 years. He suggests that if the habit of meat consumption proves difficult to relinquish, the logical solution would be to substitute traditional meat with lab-grown alternatives. Critics of the project argue that it requires more effort and incurs higher costs than it is worth.

Pelle Sinke, an industrial ecologist at the non-profit consultancy CE Delft in the Netherlands, also spoke on this matter to the news portal. He emphasises the evident advantages of lab-grown meat in terms of land utilisation and its positive impact on biodiversity. Sinke believes it is a more efficient method of meat production. However, he acknowledges that significant questions remain regarding energy consumption, technological advancements, and the market viability of cultured meat.