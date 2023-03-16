Scotland’s National Chef Gary Maclean To Present His Signature Cuisine In New Delhi 

True to its exemplary dining philosophy, Roseate House New Delhi, the contemporary upscale hotel is all set to host an unforgettable rendezvous with the Scottish Masterchef Gary Maclean. Chef Gary Maclean, who has been at the heart of the Scottish hospitality industry for 35 years, will be presenting some of his favourite dishes from his motherland at a special dinner being hosted at Roseate House on 17th and 18th March 2023.

Scotland - the land of the unicorns, bagpipes and whisky - is known for its simple yet delicious cuisine, which has its own distinctive attributes as well as some influences from British and European cuisine.

Chef Gary supports the Scottish government as the ambassador of Scottish gastronomy, food health and education. He is the Executive Chef at the City of Glasgow College for over 25 years. He is also a Fellow of the Master Chefs of Great Britain and the International Institute of Hospitality Management, India. In 2016, he was crowned the champion of BBC’s MasterChef: The Professionals. He owns a sustainable seafood restaurant called Creel Caught and a Scottish Deli called Soup & Caboodle in Edinburgh. Chef Gary Maclean is also the author of ‘Kitchen Essentials: The Joy of Home Cooking’, ‘Gary Maclean’s Scottish Kitchen’, ‘Great FE Teaching’ and he is currently working on a new book called ‘Scottish Kitchen Celebrations’, which is scheduled for a release in October 2023.

For the upcoming special dinner at Roseate House, a lot of thought has gone into curating the five-course meal menu that would appeal to both vegetarian and non-vegetarian guests. The non-vegetarian menu would feature the ‘Trio of Salmon with hot smoked, poached and cured Celeriac Apple Slaw and Tikka Masala Dressing’ as the starter, ‘Cullen Skink’, which is one of Scotland’s most famous dishes, as the Intermediate and ‘Roast Saddle of Lamb with mini Bridie, green vegetables, lamb fat potatoes, mushrooms and Arran Mustard Sauce’ as the main course.

The vegetarian menu would feature ‘Spiced Baby Carrot, Coriander Tart Carrot and Apricot Puree’ as the starter, ‘Mushroom, Potato and Lentil Salad’ as the Intermediate and ‘Roast Celeriac Pearl Barley with Root Vegetables, Pickled Shallots and Dill Vinaigrette Scottish Pakora’ as the main course.

The delicious dessert for both the menus would include a dish close to Chef Gary’s heart, from his MasterChef back catalogue. The ‘Shortbread with apple, vanilla and heather honey dome with compressed and pureed apples, apple sorbet and crème fraiche’ has been served all over the world, including Number 10 Downing Street for the Prime Ministers Burns Supper celebrations, and this dish is not to be missed! The meal will end with the Scottish Macaroon and Tablet, which are traditional Scottish sweets and are a favourite among the Scottish kids.

Guests can enjoy this specially curated dinner, paired with a fine selection of wine.

Dates: 17th & 18th March 2023 (Friday & Saturday)

Timings: 7:30 PM onwards

Venue: The Ballroom, Roseate House, Aerocity, Hospitality District, Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi

