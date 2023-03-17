Scrumptious Mutton Dhansak To Lip-Smackingly Delicious Chocolate Blood Bath - Recipes That Are a Must Try

In every facet of the Gen Z lifestyle, food has an important influence. What could be better than indulging in some delicious food and spending quality time with your loved ones, whether it’s to chase away the Monday blues or jump-start the weekend? In that sense, SOCIAL is a ground-breaking urban hangout that aims to disconnect you while maintaining your connection. When business hours are over, SOCIAL changes from an all-day café providing delicious food, coffee, and cocktails into a lively bar, achieving the ideal balance between work and pleasure.

The fantastic tales that each of these distinctive, delectable recipes is based on are discussed by Chef Glyston & Nilesh.

The next time you venture out to try something new, you could fill up on some of these unique yet delicious food items:

1) Nina aunty’s mutton dhansak

It’s Riyaaz’s mums’ family recipe which has been passed down from generation. A comforting meal of mutton and lentils. A traditional Parsi dish of mutton lentils and veggies with in-housespecial dhansak paste. A dish that truly screams home and comfort

2) Black label butter chicken

Butter chicken flambéed with whiskey which brings out unique flavour profile. Delicious and creamy butter chicken enhanced with a hint of black label to make the classic butter chicken more lip smacking.

3) Thai Maalish (Drink)

This cocktail was inspired by a hot summer day spent in Mumbai. Where we have abundance of fresh pineapple. While sipping on a refreshing glass of pineapple juice, the idea struck to combine it with gin to create a perfect balance of sweet and sour flavours. A little experimentation with the addition of cherry brandy resulted in the creation of the A Game of sling, a delicious and refreshing cocktail that has become a popular hit in our SOCIAL outlets. A SOCIAL favourite Gin + Kaffir Lime + Basil - Galangal + Lemon Grass + Coconut Water with Gordon’s.

4) A game of Sling (Drink)

Years ago, when I was participating in the cocktail competition in Singapore, I was inspired to create a cocktail that would pay homage to the vibrant culture and flavours of this bustling city. I wanted to create a cocktail that would be both refreshing and complex, with a perfect balance of sweet, spicy, and herbaceous notes and thats how Thai Malish was created. At that time, I hoped that this cocktail would inspire others to experiment with new ingredients and to embrace the diverse flavours of the world around us .A classic mix of Gin + Cherry Brandy + Pineapple Juice + Lemon 8 Soda with Gordon’s / Beefeater.

5) Chocolate Blood Bath

Melange of chocolatey goodness sundae in a bathtub. It’s all in the name. It’s covered in chocolate. There is chocolate cake, chocolate brownie, chocolate truffle, gooey chocolate fudge, chocolate ice cream, and chocolate mousse for all chocolate lovers.

6) PBJ Pork Bacon and Amaze Balls with Vanilla ice-cream

Nostalgia hits differently, doesn’t it? The peanut butter jelly sandwiches are wrapped with pork bacon, deep fried, and served with chilled vanilla ice cream. Taking it to the next level is the best way to go

