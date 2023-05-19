Seeds To Nuts, 5 Foods That Boost A Woman's Immunity

Women are known to ignore their well-being while looking after their loved ones and often end up inviting unnecessary health troubles. It is very crucial to pay special attention to women’s health as a woman’s body tends to be more sensitive than that of a man’s.

According to Dr Rasika Mathur, Senior Dietician from the Nanavati Max Hospital, boosting a woman’s immunity can help avoid several diseases. She has further suggested 5 categories of food that can help prevent diseases in a female.

1) Vegetables and citrus fruits

As per Dr Rasika Mathur, green vegetables are high in antioxidants which protect the body from free radicals and therefore help reduce the risk of cancer. All women are advised to consume at least two to three types of colourful vegetables and citrus fruits daily. Citrus fruit such as blueberry, strawberry, jamun, grapes, orange, and kiwi are useful in boosting immunity.

2) Salad

Fibre is also extremely beneficial for us as it helps with the digestive system. Once your intestine is healthy, the brain also works better. Moreover, fibre also eliminates the bad effects of unhealthy food.

3) Seeds

As women and men are biologically very different, it is suggested that females should intake more seeds than men. They have various antioxidants like dietary fibre, and Omega 3 fatty acids, among others. These antioxidants are an important factor in improving immunity. All women are advised to have one seed out of Pumpkin, Linseed, Ragi, Jowar, and Millet every day.

4) Dairy Products

Dr Rasika Mathur further believes that we all require maximum protein daily, and dairy products should also be a part of one’s diet. We should have alternates including milk, curd, or buttermilk in our meals. Furthermore, we can also have lentils instead of milk as it is equally beneficial.

5) Nuts

We all are familiar with the nutritional value of nuts. Almond especially helps with immunity. Eating almonds, walnuts, apricots, dried dates, and dates is likely to make you immune to several health issues.