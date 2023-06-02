Selena Gomez Finally Confirms Rare Beauty's Grand Launch In India, Fans Are Shocked And Elated

Beauty fanatics and makeup enthusiasts gear up because Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty is all set to be launched in India very soon. This is great news for fans who have waited for years for Selena to introduce her popular makeup line here in the country. Over the last couple of years, Rare Beauty as a brand has received a lot of appreciation for its high-quality products.

This morning Selena took to Rare Beauty’s social media handles to share the very exciting news with her Indian fans. The caption on the post said, “We couldn’t be more happy to finally launch in-stores and online only @sephora_india! Mark your calendar for June 15 and get ready to shop what’s been on your wishlist." Check out the post-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez (@rarebeauty)

Rare Beauty was founded by the talented artist all the way back in 2019 and ever since then, the brand has never had to look back, as a makeup brand it is extremely popular Internationally as well. Selena has always believed that this brand is an extension of herself, her thoughts and her beliefs. They have raving reviews about each of their products online and this launch was much awaited not just by Selena’s fans but also by all those who love makeup.

While a fan commented on the post saying, “Rare in India? Am I dreamin? I am gonna need a min to sit down," another fan wrote, “Crying. Best news for makeup lovers," she of course did not miss out on adding a sweet crying emoji to her comment. However, the comment that resonated with most was, “TIMER, ALARM, EVERYTHING IS SET."

On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you feeling about Rare Beauty’s grand launch in India?