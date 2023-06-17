Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Has Finally Launched In India, All You Need To Know

CHANGE LANGUAGE
June 17, 2023

Selena's beauty brand has been appreciated my millions in the last few years. (Images: Instagram)

Selena's Rare Beauty products have been available in India since June 15 of this year and fans are elated that the brand is here

Rare Beauty, the highly acclaimed cosmetics brand founded by renowned singer and actress Selena Gomez is thrilled to announce its official launch in India.

The brand’s exceptional range of beauty products is available exclusively available at Sephora stores across the country and online at sephora.nnnow.com.

Rare Beauty has gained international recognition for its commitment to inclusivity, empowering individuals to embrace their unique beauty and celebrate their authentic selves. By partnering with Sephora, a leading global beauty retailer known for its vast selection of premium beauty brands, it aims to bring its transformative products to beauty enthusiasts throughout India.

Selena Gomez’s passion for beauty products was born at a young age, from the moment she sat in her first makeup chair. Over the last four years, she channelled that love into the development and launch of Rare Beauty. She wanted to create a beauty brand that goes beyond physical products and helps people celebrate what makes them unique. Selena openly discusses the “beauty myth" and the unrealistic expectations set by society that are impossible to achieve. She created Rare Beauty to challenge the beauty myth of physical perfection. Rare Beauty is about using makeup as a tool for celebrating what makes people unique and getting to a place of self-love and acceptance.

The products are designed for everyday self-expression, and each product has a unique sensorial story. Since the brand’s inception, Selena has been involved in every step of product development.

“I’m so excited to release beauty products that not only feel great but also celebrate what makes each of us rare," Selena Gomez, Founder and Creator of Rare Beauty.

Whether it’s testing each product or ensuring the Perfect Strokes Universal Volumising Mascara worked for all lash types, Selena has influenced the world in every aspect. Rare Beauty’s Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner is inspired by a calligrapher and is comprised of up to 800 individual bristles, and the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush quickly became a favourite, fueled by TikTok beauty creators. Complexion products include the Always an Optimist 4-in-1 Mist and Positive Light Tinted Moisturiser, available in 24 flexible shades to suit all skin tones.

The brand also released Lip Souffle Matte Lip Cream in 10 shades, Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil in 8 shades, and Positive Light Liquid Luminizer in 8 shades.

In 2020, Rare Beauty launched the Rare Impact Fund as part of its commitment to addressing mental health and self-acceptance. One per cent of all Rare Beauty sales are donated to the Rare Impact Fund to expand access to mental health services and education for young people around the world. The Rare Impact Fund is raising $100 million dollars with corporate, philanthropy, and our community to support organisations providing mental health resources to young people. The Rare Impact Fund will also be expanding to India with support to two local mental health organisations, to be announced next month.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
