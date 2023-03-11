Women have made significant progress in breaking barriers and achieving leadership positions in various industries. However, there are still obstacles that they face in the workplace, including gender bias and unequal opportunities. As a result, it is essential for women in leadership roles to take charge of their own empowerment.

Self-empowerment involves developing the skills and mindset needed to overcome challenges and achieve success. By embracing self-empowerment, women can build their confidence, develop their leadership skills, and make a positive impact in their organizations.

Here are some self-empowerment tips for women in leadership roles by leaders in businesses. These tips include developing a growth mindset, setting achievable goals, building a strong support network, and advocating for yourself. We will also discuss the importance of self-care and work-life balance in maintaining a sustainable career trajectory. By implementing these tips, women can enhance their leadership skills and achieve their full potential in the workplace.

Kankana Barua, Group CHRO & Head - IT, Healthium Medtech, says, “Today, organizations that are led by inclusive leadership teams make effective decisions that deliver better results. Women create a unique perspective that brings competition and collaboration to teams. Leadership by women is vital to increase the pace of societal transformation at home and in the workplace.”

Self-empowerment is essential for women in leadership roles to thrive and excel in their positions. Here are some tips to help women in leadership roles to become self-empowered:

Develop a Growth Mindset: Women in leadership roles should embrace a growth mindset and strive to improve continuously. The right mindset will help you to embrace challenges and view failures as learning opportunities. Build a strong personality where you are confident to speak for yourself.

Identify Your Strengths: Women should identify their strengths and focus on them to become more confident in their abilities. They should also learn to recognize and address their weaknesses. Follow your instincts and remain bold in life to back your strengths.

Build a Strong Support System: Women in leadership roles should build a support system of mentors, peers and colleagues who can provide guidance, feedback and support. It is equally important to create and surround yourself with a good support system at home to have the right balance.

Standing Up for Your Rights: Women in leadership roles should take ownership of their career paths and advocate for themselves, without any hesitation or the fate of being judged. One should be vocal and confident to be able to express, stand for themselves and not claim privileges.

Shilpa Sinha Harsh, Senior Vice President - Global Corporate Communications, CSR and D&I, Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), feels, “Self-empowerment is a crucial element for women in leadership roles to achieve their full potential. What inspires me is seeing women leaders cultivate a strong sense of self-awareness, which includes knowing their strengths and weaknesses. It means coming prepared for any situation or discussion. No one can challenge you when you know your subject well. Knowledge is power and a leader’s self-confidence comes from knowledge. And to gain this continuous learning is the best approach. Upskilling and reskilling will always keep you current and relevant ensuring self-empowerment, and future-proofs your career.”

“As a woman CEO, I know first-hand how challenging it can be to navigate as a female leader. But, I also know that with the right mindset and tools, women can overcome any obstacles and thrive as leaders, opines Shreedha Singh, CEO & Co-Founder, The Ayurveda Co. (T.A.C).

Here are my Singh’s self-empowerment tips for women in leadership roles:

Believe in yourself: Confidence is key when it comes to leadership. Believe in your abilities and trust your instincts. Find your support system: Surround yourself with people who lift you up and support your goals. Take care of yourself: Prioritize your physical and mental health. Take breaks, exercise regularly, and practice self-care. Embrace failure: Failure is a natural part of the learning process. Use it as an opportunity to grow and improve. Advocate for yourself: Don’t be afraid to speak up and ask for what you want. Negotiate for fair pay and promotions. Lead by example: Be a role model for other women in leadership roles. Show them what’s possible and inspire them to achieve their own goals.

Remember, as a woman in a leadership role, you are breaking barriers and paving the way for future generations. Stay strong, stay focused, and stay empowered!

Amarpreet Kaur Ahuja, Country Head, HR, AstraZeneca India, echoes the same sentiment, “With the increased emphasis on inclusion and diversity in India Inc. over the years, the focus on empowerment of women leaders is gaining momentum. With that, it is essential for women leaders to focus on self-empowerment, as it is key to thrive and excel in such roles. “

Some mantras that have helped me in my journey is the understanding that leadership is a marathon and not a race. You will need a lot of strength, patience, resilience and grit. “Enjoy and focus on the experience. Always follow your instincts and take the necessary risks as they open the door to new experiences. It is important to equally embrace failures and learn from them too in life. Well-being - both mental and physical should always be a priority; spend time on your passion projects, with your family and loved ones. Be your own advocate and acknowledge your efforts and contributions. Engage mindfully and inspire others with example, people will always look up to you,” adds Ahuja.

The world today is more complex and challenging than ever. We essentially, need innovative, problem-solving thinkers – leaders who can hold a vision for others to follow – because we all rise and fall together and women today are up for the challenge.

