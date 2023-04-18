Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald Suffered Septic Miscarriage; Know Its Causes And Symptoms

Reality TV star Mary Fitzgerald of Selling Sunset fame recently made a shocking revelation about going through a septic miscarriage. In an emotional video of her health update, the realtor broke down while sharing that it took her weeks to gather herself before publicly speaking about it. Fitzgerald and her husband were trying to conceive for quite some time. But unfortunately, she suffered a septic miscarriage and had to undergo another surgery for it.

Fitzgerald highlighted that the motive behind speaking about her ordeal was to raise awareness about the condition, which she has learned that women commonly suffer. “It’s not always sunshine and butterflies, and that is ok. I wanted to share this in the hopes of letting others know they are not alone. I promised I would be truthful and keep you guys updated. I have been asked some questions and finally found it within me to address this. We won’t be giving up, and if this message speaks to you in any way or you are feeling down, helpless, or alone, please know we are in this together. Hang in there,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Bonnet (Fitzgerald) (@themarybonnet)

What is septic miscarriage?

Septic miscarriage refers to a severe uterine infection that can occur during, before, or after a spontaneous or induced abortion. The inflammation of the endometrium and the upper genital tract, makes the area vulnerable to infection, causing sepsis. The bacterial infection occurs in the placenta with the potential risk of it affecting the uterus and other organs surrounding the pelvis. The condition can worsen if the infection enters the bloodstream, allowing it to flow throughout the body, and causing a septic shock. The body’s organs begin to deteriorate and the blood pleasure drops dangerously low.

What causes septic miscarriage?

The onset of infection or sepsis begins when the abortion takes place in non-sterile conditions. One of the factors that increase its potential risk could be an incomplete abortion when the pieces of pregnancy tissue remain inside the body. Another reason could be the onset of a bacterial infection or inflammation in the uterus during a self-induced abortion.

Symptoms of a septic miscarriage

The symptoms of septic miscarriage include a severe drop in body temperature, low blood pressure, bleeding, shaking chills throughout the body, pale arms, legs, and shortness of breath.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here