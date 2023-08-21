Senior Citizen Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and Greetings to Share

SENIOR CITIZEN DAY 2023 WISHES, SMS, QUOTES, GREETINGS, IMAGES, STATUS UPDATES, AND MORE: Age is not just a number, it’s a testament to a life well-lived, filled with experiences, wisdom, and cherished memories. World Senior Citizen Day, celebrated on August 21 every year, is a heartfelt tribute to the seniors in our lives who have contributed so much to society, families, and communities. It’s a day to honour their achievements, offer gratitude for their guidance, and spread love and warmth. One beautiful way to do this is by sharing wishes, quotes, and greetings that reflect the respect and admiration we hold for our elders.
World Senior Citizen Day 2023: Wishes & Greetings
- World Senior Citizen Day holds a special place as it honours the senior generation that has worked hard to enhance our lives. Sending warm wishes on this occasion.
- With each passing year, your light shines brighter. Wish you a very Happy Senior Citizen Day.
- Your life is an inspiration to us all. Thank you for your guidance. Happy Senior Citizen Day!
- On this special day, may you be surrounded by the warmth of family, the comfort of friends, and the knowledge that you are deeply loved.
- Embracing age with grace, you’ve shown us the true essence of living. Happy Senior Citizen Day!
- Sending you a bouquet of love and gratitude on this special day. Happy World Senior Citizen Day!
- May your heart be forever young and your days be filled with smiles. Happy World Senior Citizen Day!
- Every silver hair is a symbol of your strength and resilience. Wishing you a day of joy and celebration on the occasion of World Senior Citizen Day.
- Your wisdom is a gift to be treasured. May your day be as wonderful as the legacy you’ve created.
- Your wrinkles are the roadmap of a life well-travelled. Here’s to more adventures ahead. Happy Senior Citizen Day!
- Wishing a joyful Senior Citizens Day to all those elders who greatly enrich our lives with wisdom. We are truly grateful for your presence.
- Happy World Senior Citizen Day! Your remarkable presence reminds us that life is a precious gift, motivating us to seize its fullest potential.
World Senior Citizen Day 2023: Quotes
- “Aging is not lost youth but a new stage of opportunity and strength." - Betty Friedan
- “The longer I live, the more I realize the impact of attitude on life. Attitude, to me, is more important than facts." - Charles R. Swindoll
- “Old age is not a disease, it is strength and survivorship, triumph over all kinds of vicissitudes and disappointments, trials and illness."- Maggie Kuhn
- “Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter." - Mark Twain
- “Growing old is mandatory, but growing up is optional." - Walt Disney
- Old Age is like everything else. To make a success of it, you’ve got to start young." - Theodore Roosevelt