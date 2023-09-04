CHANGE LANGUAGE
SEXY and How! Malaika Arora Exudes Sheer Elegance in a Stunning Gold Attire and Finest Make-Up
SEXY and How! Malaika Arora Exudes Sheer Elegance in a Stunning Gold Attire and Finest Make-Up

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: September 04, 2023, 21:59 IST

Mumbai, India

If you want some out-of-this-world fashion inspiration, go no further than Malaika Arora. (Images: Instagram)

Check out the latest photos of the diva, Malaika Arora, who sparkles in a breathtaking three-piece outfit and has us all swooning.

Malaika Arora is over the top glam, and we absolutely adore it. The Bollywood actress served as the inspiration for the fashion brand Frontier Raas, which has a knack for integrating Indian heritage legacy through contemporary styles. Malaika made way for yet another eye-catching fashion moment by selecting a stunning Amber Gold outfit from the company’s Songs Of Heaven collection. The three-piece group used contemporary and sheer nuances that combined to create a tune with refinement and sophisticated glitz. It was made out of a bralette-style top with ornate details and golden splendour. She had a similar cape that fit like a jacket around her shoulders. The trousers, which had sheer panels and extensive sequin embroidery, were the main focal point of the ensemble.

She wore her hair in a sloppy ponytail with a few waves-styled strands left out to frame her face dramatically. Malaika had defined cheekbones with a soft blush, matte pink lips, groomed brows, mascara-coated eyelashes, and just a trace of glitter on her eyes for her statement glam. The elegant outing was finished off with a pair of golden platform heels.

It’s always a fashion show when Malaika dresses traditionally. She stunned everyone a few weeks ago when she wore a lime green Anita Dongre Banarasi saree. The shimmering gota-patti borders gave her outfit some extra glitz. She wore a plunging neckline and a sleeveless blouse. She added earrings and a choker necklace to complete her saree ensemble.

Millions of people are undoubtedly inspired by Malaika Arora’s traditional appearance. The diva is highly adept at donning jewellery with the finest grace.

