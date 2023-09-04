SEXY and How! Malaika Arora Exudes Sheer Elegance in a Stunning Gold Attire and Finest Make-Up

Malaika Arora is over the top glam, and we absolutely adore it. The Bollywood actress served as the inspiration for the fashion brand Frontier Raas, which has a knack for integrating Indian heritage legacy through contemporary styles. Malaika made way for yet another eye-catching fashion moment by selecting a stunning Amber Gold outfit from the company’s Songs Of Heaven collection. The three-piece group used contemporary and sheer nuances that combined to create a tune with refinement and sophisticated glitz. It was made out of a bralette-style top with ornate details and golden splendour. She had a similar cape that fit like a jacket around her shoulders. The trousers, which had sheer panels and extensive sequin embroidery, were the main focal point of the ensemble.
She wore her hair in a sloppy ponytail with a few waves-styled strands left out to frame her face dramatically. Malaika had defined cheekbones with a soft blush, matte pink lips, groomed brows, mascara-coated eyelashes, and just a trace of glitter on her eyes for her statement glam. The elegant outing was finished off with a pair of golden platform heels.
It’s always a fashion show when Malaika dresses traditionally. She stunned everyone a few weeks ago when she wore a lime green Anita Dongre Banarasi saree. The shimmering gota-patti borders gave her outfit some extra glitz. She wore a plunging neckline and a sleeveless blouse. She added earrings and a choker necklace to complete her saree ensemble.
Millions of people are undoubtedly inspired by Malaika Arora’s traditional appearance. The diva is highly adept at donning jewellery with the finest grace.