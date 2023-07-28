SEXY! Jacqueline Fernandez Steps It Up in a Super Cool Prada Bralette Worth Rs 65K; Her Braids Win Hearts

Jacqueline Fernandez is the absolute expert when it comes to OOTDs in street fashion. Her most recent Instagram posts resemble a fashion extravaganza that was the buzz of the town. She wore a bralette in blue denim with a low neckline. The Prada organic denim top costs $795, which is about equivalent to Rs 65,000. The tie-on details and backless style gave it some attitude. Not to be overlooked are the vivid red trousers, which gave the look the ideal punch of colour. Those pants had fantastic straps falling down and shredded knees, and they were pure swag. The diva finished the ensemble with casual trainers, understated jewellery, golden hoops and a chain. her hair, too? And those long, high braids really upped the drama. Check out her post right here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueliene Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)

Fernandez previously attracted attention when she appeared in public wearing a black crop top, leaving onlookers in awe of her daring sense of fashion. She displayed her waistline, which was embellished with a stylish chain and low-rise denim that grabbed everyone’s attention. She knows how to make a statement with her clothing selections and is effortlessly trendy.

Jacqueline has a knack for remaining calm and laid-back. She wore black shorts and a white sweatshirt, effortlessly pulling off the casual style. She looked seriously athleisure, complete with cosy trainers and a beige cap. Jacqueline, who always has impeccable taste in clothing, has once again shown that understatement can look just as well.

In the past, the actress sported a bodysuit in beige that was everything but plain. She was putting our screens on a stylish fire while wearing a turtleneck and stylish side cutouts. Her monochrome outfit was simply elegant when worn with matching trousers in a little lighter shade.

She earlier looked effortlessly stylish in a traditional outfit consisting of a white tank top and a pair of blue jeans. She emanated that “girl-next-door" charm with her shiny lips and flowing open hair. She demonstrated that sometimes little is more in a simple yet attractive way.

Fernandez will always be charming and there’s no doubting it.