SEXY! Kriti Kharbanda Looks Incredibly Hot in Pastels and Her Swimsuits Tell Why

The fashion world is well aware of Kriti Kharbanda’s love for pastel colours. Instead of going to the beach or the pool for one of her latest picture shoots, Kriti changed into an ice-blue swimsuit. With geometric lines flowing diagonally in a striking red, the sleek silhouette that hugs her form almost like a second skin is unmistakable. Kriti Kharbanda wears the swimsuit with a pair of white high-leg boots despite being away from the beach and the pool and having little opportunity to create a fashion statement. She prefers a matte finish for her cosmetics, and she followed suit with the shoot. She wore glossy nude pink lips with a matte base. Her eyes were accentuated by liner on a kohl-rimmed waterline, and her waves were loose and messy.

When we mentioned that Kriti Kharbanda has the heart of a pastel, we really meant it. Kriti’s ice-blue bikini set gave her a gorgeous monochromatic look for her day by the pool. She wore a one-shoulder bikini top with matching high waist pants to complete the two-piece outfit, which had a high style quotient. The actress controlled her summer wardrobe by adorning her ensemble with understated gold loops. Kriti set some healthy skin goals with her no-makeup appearance.

Kriti Kharbanda chases away the ‘Monday blues’ by dancing in a bikini that comes in multiple colours. The actress selected a two-piece ensemble for her tropical beach getaway. The set included high-waisted bikini bottoms and a tube bikini top with tie-knot accents in the back. Vertical bright stripes in lime, blue, white, pink, and lilac stood out on the swimwear. She let her hair hang loose so she could feel the wind. Her ideal day at the beach was defined by minimal glitz.

You should be impressed with Kriti Kharbanda’s travel outfit in addition to her swimwear. The actress was dressed in a tan maxi dress, which is a must-have for summer vacations.

Kriti Kharbanda is currently busy filming Housefull 5, which is scheduled to hit theatres in November of next year.