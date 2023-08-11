Sexy! Malaika Arora Sets The Temperature Soaring In a Red Thigh-High Slit Gown At IFFM, See Photo

Malaika Arora is a true blue fashion queen who never ever has a fashionably dull day. The actress has always had an impeccable sartorial sense and her grace and charm lend into all her looks. No matter what she wears or where she goes, always expect Malaika to make heads turn and jaws drop like no other.

The actress is currently attending the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) and she made sure to set the red carpet on fire as she stepped in looking like the beautiful goddess that she is. In case, you have missed her look, check it out here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikasuperfan)

Malaika decked up in a scintillating red gown that featured a magnificent thigh-high slit which added a whole lot of oomph to the look. The gown that she sported had a turtle neck feature and was sleeveless. Starting from the colour to the fabric, everything looked fantastic on Malaika. The very fit of the gown embraced the actress’ figure and went ahead and not only accentuated her figure but also created a stellar silhouette.

The extravagant frilly flower on the bodice was both subtle and striking, it added a little bit of a vintage dimension to the look. As always, Malaika pulled off the look with the utmost panache and put forth her celestial aura into play.

It is impeccable how Malaika chose to not do much with this look, she kept it simple and in every possible stunning. In terms of the makeup, the actress took the minimalistic route to happiness and while she aced a dewy base what stole the show was her well-sculpted eyebrows and her eyeshadow came. She kept her tresses open but decided to gel them to perfection. She accessorised her look with a pair of beautiful earrings and completed the look with black stilettos.