SEXY! Nora Fatehi Oozes Oomph in a Stunning Oversized Blazer-Bralette Outfit

Nora Fatehi is a versatile actress who is renowned for both her daring fashion sense and her incredible dance talents. Nora is currently occupied with presiding over the dancing reality series Hip Hop India, and her appearances there are trending on social media. The actress previously caught eyes in an upside-down pair of jeans and a sparkly top, but this time she channelled her inner fashionista by donning a stylish co-ord set and bralette. Check out her post right here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

On Wednesday, Nora offered her followers a midweek treat by posting a number of photos to Instagram with the caption “cute blue heart emoticon."

Nora chose a sophisticated coordinated set from the Deme by Gabriella clothing line for her fashionable outfit, and celebrity fashion stylist Maneka Harisinghani skillfully styled her look. Her light blue ensemble includes an enormous blazer with double collar, full padded sleeves, and a fitted waist. For a sexier look, she accessorised with a stylish black deep v-neck bralette. She appeared to be a true diva wearing a matching miniskirt with an uneven hem.

She accessorised her ensemble with several chain necklaces with eccentric pendants, a pair of silver drop statement earrings, and several silver rings on her fingers in addition to a sleek silver watch on her wrist.

Nora received a nude makeover from makeup artist Reshmaa Merchant, including nude eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks, and nude lipstick. Nora chose a blow-dried hairstyle with gentle curls as the finishing touch for a dazzling appearance with the help of celebrity hairstylist Madhav Trehan. With more than 166k likes and several comments from her devoted followers who can’t stop admiring and complimenting her, Nora’s photos immediately became popular on social media.