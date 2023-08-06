Shabana Azmi’s ‘Kaifi Aur Main’ Is The Perfect Ode To Her Parents Kaifi and Shaukat Azmi

Shabana Azmi took to the stage on the second day of the Delhi Theatre Festival with her presentation of ‘Kaifi Aur Main.’ It is not everyday that you get to watch something like this, it is so much more than just a reading- it is a sheer experience. An experience that is going to linger in your heart for quite sometime.

For those who have or rather have tried to indulge themselves in Kaifi Azmi’s work know that he was not just a revolutionary poet but in fact a romantic who could move mountains and revolt with his words. Anything he set is heart to was immortalised with the help of his beautiful words- just like his relationship and marriage with Shaukat Kaifi.

Shabana Azmi breathed into the role of her late mother while Kanwaljit Singh portrayed the magnificent role of Kaifi Azmi. Written by Javed Akhtar and directed by Ramesh Talwar, the readings not only shed light on the beautiful relationship that Kaifi Azmi and Shaukat Azmi share but also shows Kaifi Azmi’s prowess as a writer, as someone who brought life to each and every line that he penned down.

Both Kanwaljit Singh and Shabana Azmi make it difficult to even move an inch from your seat, make you feel a part of the world they are presenting. They are both brilliant in the parts that they portray, leaving you utterly speechless by the end of the play.

Jaswinder Singh and the live orchestra playing the popular as well as the lesser known songs starting from ‘Tum Jo Milgaye Ho’ to ‘Tum Itna Jo Musko ra rahe Ho’ written by Kaifi Azmi entices you with a soul-stirring effect.

Kaifi Azmi’s nazms and the little anecdotes of life and the way he lived created a mesmerising ‘mehfil’ which was truly like no other, a comparison perhaps fit for only and only Kaifi Sahab himself.