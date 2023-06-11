Shah Rukh Khan Greeted Fans At Mannat In A White Sweatshirt From Aryan Khan's Luxury Clothing Brand

It is not every day that Shah Rukh Khan greets his fans at Mannat but every once in a while he does it, it sure is a sight to behold. Hundreds of fans come to visit Mannat and click a picture with the iconic house in the backdrop almost every day but it is not every day that you catch a glimpse of the undisputed king of the film industry.

Yesterday was an incredibly luck day for fans visiting Mannat as Shah Rukh himself came out to the balcony to greet all those who were there to congratulate him and celebrate with him the fact that the actor’s blockbuster hit movie ‘Pathaan’ is all set to have a World Television Premiere soon.

Not only did he come and greet the sea of fans waiting at his doorstep for a glimpse of him but to mark the occasion he also danced to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’. Check out the video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Shah Rukh was seen acing the classic combination of a white sweatshirt and ice-blue denim. He further accessorised the look with shades, white sneakers and a black banded watch. One thing his fans know about him for sure is the fact that SRK believes in the concept of ‘less is more’. He always dons really simple ensembles and wraps them up with his eternal allure and undeniable charm.

However, the white sweatshirt that SRK was seen wearing last evening is a tad special considering it is from his son, Aryan Khan’s debut clothing collection from his brand D’YAVOL X. The clothes that Aryan launched showed off a millennial spirit and could be categorised under the category of luxury streetwear. Fans and fashion enthusiasts loved the clothes so much that the entire collection was sold off in just minutes. Everyone is waiting for his second collection to drop very soon.