Shah Rukh Khan Returns To Mumbai Sporting A Luxurious Sweatshirt Worth Rs 76,363; Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan’s sartorial sense has always been a cut above the rest, he might not don outfits that are too gaudy but they are always extravagant and splendid in their own way. His ensembles are always mellowed down, subtle yet perfect for the occasion that he is attending. Whether it be red-carpet events or even making an appearance on the balcony of Mannat, SRK makes sure that he is always dressed to perfection.

Recently, he flew back to Mumbai post a work commitment in the United States Of America and a reported nose surgery. His airport appearance was as always suave, in case you have missed out on his look, check it out here-

Shah Rukh looked dapper as he stepped out of the airport in a comfortably chic outfit. His entire ensemble seemed extremely comfortable and breathable which is always a plus point when one is travelling. However, fashion critics and enthusiasts could not help but notice SRK’s sweatshirt. Yes, you heard that right, the actor’s sweatshirt is symbolical of ‘silent luxury’, a term which in recent times has garnered a lot of attention owing to the popular TV series ‘Succession.’

The sweatshirt that the actor opted for is from the shelves of Maison Margiela, an avant-garde fashion house that has been ruling the fashion scene for decades now. The relaxed hoodie SRK was seen wearing is priced at $930 on the website of the brand which if converted to Indian currency is somewhere around RS. 76,363 bucks.

Shah Rukh wore a white tee underneath the hoodie and paired it up with a pair of blue denim which had a funky vibe going on about it considering the black stripes on it. The splendid pair of sneakers and the cap added to the ultra coolness of the look while the shades added to his allure. His debonair personality is always the best accessory that he carries with him though!