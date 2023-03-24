Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Channels 'Angelic' Vibes In White Cut-Out Dress

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan seems to have inherited the art of making everyone take notice of her style statement from her parents. Suhana, who will soon make her Bollywood debut, has made a reputation for herself as a rising Gen-Z fashionista. She has time and again stunned her fans with her immaculate sense of style. Her recent sun-kissed pictures are proof that she is here to make a name for herself in the fashion department as well. In the photoshoot, Suhana looked mesmerising in a white cotton outfit with cutouts.

Suhana Khan posted these pictures from her latest outdoor shoot on her Instagram handle with the caption, “Hi" followed by a waving person emoji. In the photos, Suhana was seated in front of a white wall.

Check out Suhana’s sun-kissed look here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Suhana’s white cotton dress had halter-neck spaghetti straps, corseted bust details, a cinched bodice with midriff-baring cut-outs, floral embroidered patterns, a mini hem length, and a flowy skirt. The semi-sheer silhouette and body-hugging fit gave the outfit an elegant and sensual touch. Suhana styled the outfit with dainty earrings, ditching all other accessories. Her makeup included a glossy pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, subtle eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, mascara on the lashes, and a dewy base to enhance the summer vibe. She kept her hair pulled up in a messy bun.

Her pictures garnered much love from her fans, several celebrities, and industry peers. Ananya Panday replied to her post saying, “Hello," and a heart-eye emoticon and Shanaya Kapoor commented, “Beauty," followed by a heart emoji. Karisma Kapoor, Bhavana Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and others dropped heart-eyed emojis on her post. Fans were also awestruck by Suhana’s latest look, with one user commenting that she was giving “goddess vibes" while another called her “angelic."

Even before Suhana Khan has made her acting debut, she is quite popular among the paparazzi. Recently, a paparazzi account spotted Suhana at the airport. She posed for pictures with a few of her fans before checking in. But what caught our eyes was her casual airport look. She was sporting comfortable travel attire, with a dark grey T-shirt, light grey cargo pants, and white sneakers. Suhana was sporting black sunglasses and a black handbag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the work front, Suhana Khan is awaiting the release of Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film also features Mihir Ahuja, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina.

