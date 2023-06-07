Shahid Kapoor Admits Being Semi-Embarrassed About Age Difference With Wife Mira Rajput

With a career spanning over two decades, Shahid Kapoor has entrained his fans with a variety of roles on screen. Despite the buzz and fame that surround him, Shahid is a dedicated family man who values a sense of normalcy in his personal life. The actor was drawn to Mira Rajput’s down-to-earth nature and the couple tied the knot nine years back. In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Shahid candidly discussed the significant 14-year age gap between himself and his wife, Mira Rajput. He admitted feeling somewhat “semi-embarrassed" about it during that time.

“When I first met Mira, she was 20 years old and I was 34 years old. The very first thought that came to my mind was she’s too younger than me. I was somewhat semi-embarrassed at that time. But once we started talking she was very mature and very sure about herself.”

He further talked about being lonely at the age of 33 and a successful man. He said, “I was 33 and I was very lonely. I would win awards and come back home and share them with my dog. I then realized what is the point of all this? You need to share your life with somebody. I was single, independent and happy but I wanted to have an immediate family.”

On being asked how he decided to opt for an arranged marriage, he replied, “I was open to meeting somebody to settle down with. I has one biggest concern. On one side, there was spirituality, meditation, and abstinence from alcohol, while on the other side, there was my acting career and involvement in the glamour industry. So, I thought the girl would understand only either of the two. That’s when I met Mira.”

Shahid Kapoor further shared that his children, Zain and Misha, lead ordinary lives away from the public eye. He wants them to experience normal childhood activities. However, he admits to feeling anxious about how their understanding of his profession will affect them, as he has seen other kids struggle with it. “I spend as much time as I can with them. I can’t help it. I can’t help being with them. They are very addictive. They are also very persuasive and manipulative. They get what they want. I often get manipulated by them and I love being manipulated by them,” he said.

In his concluding words, Shahid Kapoor encourages everyone to start working without any conditions. He emphasizes the importance of embracing discomfort, as it helps in personal growth.