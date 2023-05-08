Shahnaz Hussain Shares 5 Beauty Tips For Glowing Skin

Shahnaz Husain is a renowned beauty expert who is globally recognised for her expertise in the field of skincare. With years of experience in the industry, she has shared some of the most effective and simple tips that can be followed by anyone to achieve radiant and healthy-looking skin, making her a popular figure not just in India, but around the world. The skin is a vital organ and also the largest in the body. Thus, taking care of it can have a significant impact on your overall health. It serves as a barrier against external factors, making it more susceptible to damage.

Here are some beauty tips shared by Shahnaz Hussain with makeupandbeauty.com that can help you achieve soft, glowing and flawless skin:

Yoghurt and turmeric mask

This recipe of yoghurt and turmeric is specifically designed for people who have oily or acne-prone skin. For achieving radiant and perfect skin, you can mix two tablespoons of yoghurt with one tablespoon of turmeric, apply the mixture on your face and rinse it off with water.

Lemon and honey

Shahnaz Husain believes in the age-old mixture of lemon and honey as a remedy for achieving radiant skin. According to her, this treatment should be used consistently to achieve the desired results. Combine an equal amount of honey and lemon juice, then apply the mixture to your face. Once dry, you can rinse it off with cold water.

Drink fresh juice

According to Husain, one of the most effective and affordable methods for achieving radiant skin is by consuming fresh juices. By drinking fresh juice, your body receives essential nutrients and vitamins that help to detoxify your system effortlessly. Alternatively, you can try herbal juices. In addition to drinking fresh juices, applying them to your face can also help promote glowing skin.

Dry skin cleansing

Husain stresses the importance of dry skin cleansing to remove dirt and impurities from the skin. Dry skin cleansing is particularly beneficial for individuals with dry skin. To achieve this, combine a small amount of sunflower oil with cold milk, apply the mixture to your face using a cotton ball, and rinse it off after 30 minutes.

Glycerine and rose water

Since ancient times, people have been using glycerine and rose water for their skin. To achieve glowing skin, mix some glycerine in 100 ml of rose water and apply the solution to your face using a cotton ball. Leave it on overnight and then wash it off in the morning. This is an effective way to promote glowing skin.

