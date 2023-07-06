Shakira Makes a Bold Statement in a ‘NO’ Trench Coat at the Haute Couture Fashion Week

Shakira is getting attention on social media for her unusual outfit choice at the Viktor & Rolf show on Wednesday during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris. The word “No" is prominently displayed on her outfit according to the manner it was made.

Shakira released a video wearing the dress to Instagram on Wednesday. In the video, she can be heard stating, “Yes is overrated." Additionally, she added the message “Yes is overrated" to the video. She is heard saying, “I identify with ‘No,’ it’s a very powerful word," in another social media video that has gone viral.

Check out Shakira’s post right here:

The main focal point of the ensemble was an icy-white coat dress from Viktor & Rolf’s Fall 2008 collection, which featured numerous NO-themed pieces. Even on the belt, sleeves, and collar, the seams of the wrap dress were adorned with golden metal and white crystals. The “Hips Don’t Lie" singer accessorised the maximalist outfit with matching Aquazzura clutch purse and strappy golden platform sandals. She completed her look with a pair of Carrera’s large rose-colored sunglasses. The singing diva had gorgeous looking hair and cosmetics with rosy, glowy skin.

Following the runway presentation, she posted a picture of herself and Cabello seated together in the front row, holding up their pointers as if to mirror Shakira’s dress by saying, “Uh-uh." (Fans in the comments speculate that the vocalists are hinting at an upcoming collaboration!)

The mother of two didn’t provide any context before debuting the daring look today, but it coincides with her major professional comeback following the breakup with her longtime companion and children’s father, Gerard Piqué. Since the split, Shakira has been releasing fiery songs left and right, including “Monotona" (about the heartbreaking end of a relationship due to monotony), “BZRP Music Sessions #53" with Argentine hitmaker Bizarrap (about being betrayed by a partner who left her for someone less intimidating), and “TQG" with Karol G (about regaining her power after a heartbreak only to find out that her cheating ex wants her back).

Fans are wondering as to what Shakira may have meant by her “No" costume in the meanwhile. Some social media users thought Shakira might be addressing her ex-husband Gerard Pique with a mysterious message. Shakira and Gerard Pique divorced in 2022 after she claimed he had cheated on her with another lady. “We are sorry to announce that we are divorcing. We ask for respect for (our) privacy because it is our top responsibility to ensure the safety of our kids. We appreciate your patience, wrote Shakira and Piqué in a joint statement. Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, are sons that Shakira and Piqué have together.

Shakira was spotted sitting next to Camila Cabello while she attended the Viktor & Rolf show. The two musicians also posed for photos, which quickly gained popularity on social media. Sharing a selfie of herself with Camila, Shakira wrote, “Hanging with Camila!" as the caption.