Shamita Shetty Sets Her Best Fashion Foot Forward In The Most Stunning Gowns, See Photos

Gowns have been ruling the glam world for quite some time now, and our forever favourite stunner Shamita Shetty knows how to ace looks in gowns with utmost panache. The fashionista has sported a number of gowns with a myriad of colours. Every outfit Shamita has taken up has been a style statement and she brings the oomph factor to any look with her graceful attitude.

Let us go through her incredible collection of gowns-

Shilpa got the temperature soaring when she made an appearance in this majestic blue gown about a month ago. This stylish one-piece was a testament to impeccable sartorial sensibilities. With a flowy silky material on one sleeve and a netted fabric on the other, it exuded a regal look indeed.

The honey mustard gown is a perfect look that displays modern allure at its finest. The beautiful waves on the outfit gave it a larger-than-life look and Shamita wore it with stride. The monochrome dress was paired with stunning diamond jewellery that perfectly complimented the look.

A classic fuchsia pink with ruffles in the neck, this gown has the ability to stand out in the crowd. Like a beautiful rose blooming, this dress is the epitome of feminine style. Shamita chose to not pair it up with accessories, letting all the attention be on the dress. She let her tresses flow and what a beautiful look this created.

This scintillating neon dress takes us right back to the good old Mohabbatein days! A bold and beautiful piece, this is a perfect dress that screams “Confidence". Paired with the most stunning pink block heels, this is a party look you should be taking cues from! The silhouette compliments her flawless figure oh-so-well.

This enchanting orange gown takes Shamita’s style quotient above and beyond! With a grace that exceeds limits, this is a flawless red carpet look. Shamita has completed her look with a tied-up hairstyle which gives the backless gown a great fit.

Which is your favourite look?