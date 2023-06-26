Shanaya Kapoor Screams Charm in THIS Classic Red Saree by Designer Manish Malhotra; See Photos

Numerous Gen Z fashion aficionados have surely fallen in love with Shanaya Kapoor, who is a beloved fashionista. Whether she is wearing formal or informal attire, her immaculate sense of style is evident. Shanaya’s admirers are in awe of her extraordinary ability to pull off any dress flawlessly. Her Instagram posts are consistently a source of endless fashion-related inspiration. The 23-year-old actress captivated her fans in her most recent outing as she wore a stunning crimson saree. We are all drooling over her attractiveness and unable to take our eyes off of her alluring presence.

Let’s check at her photos and take some fashion notes to improve our own sense of style as we eagerly await her next fashion statement:

Shanaya Kapoor gave her followers a lovely weekend surprise on Sunday by posting a number of images to Instagram. Her social media post quickly went viral, garnering over 60k likes and a tonne of comments from her devoted fans who praised and congratulated her on her beautiful looks.

Manish Malhotra, the renowned fashion designer, had Shanaya Kapoor as his muse as she wore a stunning red saree to the event. Organza fabric was used to make the saree, which also included beautiful hand embroidery on the borders and was embellished with delicate floral designs. Shanaya displayed the utmost beauty and grace as she wore the saree with a traditional down pallu. She matched the blouse to the saree, giving it wide sleeves, a small neck, and matching floral embroidery all over.

With bare eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks, a lot of highlighter, blush, and glossy berry lipstick, Shanaya Kapoor chose a beautiful makeup look. She completed her dazzling appearance with diamond stud earrings and a tidy bun on her hair.