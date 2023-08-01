Shantnu and Nikhil: Etheria Is Every Bride’s Dream To Be The Protagonist Of Her Own Vintage Romance

Shantnu & Nikhil redefined wedding couture for the modern Indian bride and groom with Etheria at India Couture Week 2023. Celebrating their travels. Etheria encapsulated the essence of classic aesthetics reminiscent of Versailles and Rome, while still staying true to the underlying spirit of Italy.

Celebrity stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan played the perfect muse for the collection, and the showcase also witnessed Nikhil Mehra’s son Vivhan Mehra make his runway debut in Shantnu & Nikhil’s collection.

In conversation with News18, the couturiers speak about returning to a full-fledged physical showcase, the much talked about collection, Etheria, why Aditya Roy Kapur is the perfect Shantnu & Nikhil groom and the status of couture weeks in India.

After digital to phygital, Shantnu & Nikhil is back to India Couture Week 2023, how was the experience coming back to a full-fledged physical showcase?

Coming back to a full-fledged physical showcase after digital showcases is an exhilarating and rewarding experience. While virtual shows and digital platforms allowed us to connect with a broader global audience, nothing compares to the energy and impact of a live, in-person fashion event.

The anticipation of unveiling our latest collection in front of an audience of esteemed guests and fashion enthusiasts creates a sense of anticipation and nervousness that can only be experienced in a live setting. India Couture Week provides an opportunity to create a multi-sensory experience for the attendees. The venue was meticulously chosen, and the setup was carefully curated to reflect the theme and essence of the collection. Overall, the experience of coming back to a full-fledged physical showcase is always a reminder of the magic and allure of the fashion world.

Your collection explored the beauty of Catania in Sicily and narrated it through opulent designs. What was the thought behind the inspiration and what makes Etheria special?

Our latest collection, Etheria, draws its inspiration from the enchanting allure of 1920s Italy. Infused with the ethereal beauty we experienced during our travels in the Sicily region, Etheria embodies a sense of timeless grace and opulent luxury. The collection is a tribute to the modern-day cocktail bride, adorned in intricately embellished silhouettes. It harmoniously fuses Indian and Roman craftsmanship, resulting in a seamless blend of influences.

Our creative ideas often blossom during our journeys, and this particular trip holds a special place in our hearts, as it gave birth to this exquisite collection. Catania, especially the Sicilian Region, exudes a captivating old-world charm, with its awe-inspiring ruins that narrate majestic stories of the past. Etheria encapsulates the essence of classic aesthetics reminiscent of Versailles and Rome, while still staying true to the underlying spirit of Italy.

Your signature cocktail gowns were revisited this season, did you experiment with the silhouette and what changes were made to it?

Yes, there has been a great influence of Baroque textures and embellishments that we have incorporated in our fitted gowns this season. The drape pieces that we used to do have transformed into beautiful power-dressing outfits, which you will witness in this upcoming season. We have added a lot of metallic textures to our fitted gowns and the ball gowns have a beautiful sense of layering and the opulence and decadence of the metallic textures and lustres that you see all over the Baroque Architecture.

Would you say your collection played the perfect mood board for the modern bride?

Yes, totally! This collection, Etheria, fulfils every bride’s dream to be the protagonist of her own vintage romance. Etheria is designed specifically for the Shantnu & Nikhil cocktail bride, balancing fine Indian craftsmanship with a touch of modernity in the design sense. It serves as a perfect mood board for brides as it is the perfect balance between dark tones for an enchanting evening or light undertones to accentuate her musings during the day.

You had Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur as showstoppers, what made them the perfect muse for the collection?

Aditya Roy Kapur is immensely charming and exudes this suave and masculine energy and someone we envision as a Shantnu & Nikhil groom. Extremely confident in his skin, he has always chosen Shantnu & Nikhil couture pieces and silhouettes to be styled in for several occasions, so it was only fitting that we would have him as a showstopper for the night.

With Sara [Ali Khan] as well, who prefers modern silhouettes and believes in power-dressing, brings in traditional grace with modern-day elegance. Her family’s legacy and lineage truly reflect royalty at its finest!

Your shows always create a vibe that resonates with your design sensibilities, tell us more about the inspiration behind the music and the set decor.

The set and decor engulf the beauty of the inspiration- which is Catania and the Sicilian region. The dilapidated yet very beautiful old-world charm of these two towns is what we have tried to capture in our set and decor and music, bringing a sense of operatic music along with a new-age version of old Italy.

What does couture mean to Shantnu & Nikhil?

‘Couture’ to us means luxury at its finest and crafting your own memories and celebratory moments.

Do you feel Couture Weeks in India is still at its nascent stage and has a long way to go, when compared to international couture weeks?

We believe that Couture Weeks in India have made significant progress in recent years and are gradually establishing themselves on the international stage. While they may have been considered at a nascent stage in the past, the Indian fashion industry has been experiencing a remarkable evolution.

Indian designers are now exploring new avenues of creativity, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design sensibilities. The incorporation of innovative techniques and materials has helped redefine the perception of Indian couture, attracting a broader global audience.

However, it’s essential to acknowledge that when compared to well-established international couture weeks, Indian couture weeks may still have some way to go. International events in fashion capitals like Paris, Milan, and New York have a historical advantage and have become synonymous with haute couture and luxury. I believe that Indian Couture Weeks have immense potential to carve a distinct identity in the fashion world in the coming years. With the rich cultural heritage and artistic traditions of India, we can offer a unique and authentic experience to fashion enthusiasts worldwide.