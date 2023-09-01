When is Navratri 2023? Shardiya Navratri Dates, Colours, Rituals, Muhurat, and More

SHARDIYA NAVRATRI 2023 DATE: Shardiya Navratri, also known as Maha Navratri, is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India and among Hindu communities worldwide. The auspicious festival is observed in the Hindu month of Ashwin, which typically falls in September or October. The festival spans nine nights and is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her various forms.

Each form of the goddess is revered during different days of the festival. Shardiya Navratri is set to commence, bringing with it rituals, prayers, and cultural festivities that illuminate the spiritual landscape. The tenth day, known as Vijayadashami or Dussehra, marks the triumph of good over evil, symbolized by the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana.

Shardiya Navratri 2023: Start and End Date

This year, Shardiya Navratri is set to begin on Sunday, October 15, and will end on Tuesday, October 24. The Shardiya Navratri 2023 tithi calendar is as follows:

15 October (Sunday): Ghatasthapana, Maa Shailputri Puja

16 October (Monday): Maa Brahmacharini Puja

17 October (Tuesday): Maa Chandraghanta Puja

18 October (Wednesday): Maa Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi

19 October (Thursday): Maa Skandamata Puja

20 October (Friday): Maa Katyayani Puja

21 October (Saturday): Maa Kalaratri Puja

22 October (Sunday): Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Kanya Puja

23 October (Monday): Maha Navami, Maa Siddhidatri puja, Havan

24 October (Tuesday): Vijayadashami, Dussehra, Navratri Paran, Durga Visarjan

Navratri 2023: 9 Colours & Significance

Navratri Day 1 - October 15

On the first day of Navratri, wearing orange brings warmth and positivity, making you feel upbeat. Day 2 - October 16

Dressing in white on Monday symbolizes purity, granting inner peace and the blessings of the Goddess. Day 3 - October 17

Tuesday calls for red attire, representing passion and love, filling you with energy and vigour. Day 4 - October 18

Don royal blue on Wednesday, showcasing elegance and richness as you celebrate Navratri. Day 5 - October 19

Thursday in yellow radiates optimism and joy, keeping your spirits high. Day 6 - October 20

Embrace green on Friday, symbolising growth, peace, and new beginnings. Day 7 - October 21

Choose grey for balanced emotions and an understated style statement during Navratri. Day 8 - October 22

Sunday’s purple attire signifies luxury and nobility, bestowing blessings of richness and grandeur. Day 9 - October 23

On the final day, adorn peacock green, embracing uniqueness, compassion, and freshness in this exquisite shade of blue and green.

Shardiya Navratri 2023: Shubh Muhurat

The shubh muhurat for Shardiya Navratri i.e. Pratipada Tithi begins at 11:24 PM on October 14 and the Pratipada Tithi ends at 12:32 AM on October 16.

Navratri 2023: History and Significance

The roots of Shardiya Navratri can be traced back to ancient Indian mythology. It is believed that during this period, Goddess Durga manifested in her nine different forms, each symbolising a facet of feminine power. These nine forms are worshipped during the festival, with each day dedicated to a specific form of the goddess. The festival also commemorates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.

Navratri 2023: Rituals and Traditions

Shardiya Navratri is characterised by a multitude of rituals and observances that deepen devotees’ connection with the divine. Fasting is a common practice during these nine days, with many individuals abstaining from certain foods and refraining from eating during specific periods. The traditional Navratri Vrat involves consuming simple, sattvic meals. Here are some of the key rituals:

Ghatasthapana

The festival begins with the ritual of Ghatasthapana, where a pot symbolizing Goddess Durga is filled with water and sown with barley seeds. This pot is kept in the puja room and nurtured for nine days until the seeds sprout into small plants, which are considered auspicious.

Durga Puja

Puja ceremonies are conducted throughout the nine days. Devotees perform aarti (prayer) and offer various offerings like flowers, fruits, and sweets to the goddess. Many also observe fasting during Navratri as a form of penance and devotion.

Garba and Dandiya Raas

The evenings of Navratri come alive with energetic and colourful Garba and Dandiya Raas dances. People gather in large groups, dressed in traditional attire, and dance to the rhythmic beats of Garba and Dandiya sticks. These dances celebrate the joyous spirit of the festival.

Kanya Pujan

On the eighth or ninth day of Navratri, young girls are worshipped as incarnations of Goddess Durga in a ritual called Kanya Pujan. They are treated as guests, given special meals, and presented with gifts as a gesture of honour.

Navratri 2023: Puja Vidhi and Vrat Katha

Each day of Shardiya Navratri corresponds to a specific form of Goddess Durga, and devotees perform special prayers and pujas to honour that form. The festival begins with the worship of Goddess Shailputri and concludes with the worship of Goddess Siddhidatri. The Durga Saptashati or the Chandi Path, a scripture narrating the tales of Goddess Durga’s valour, is recited during these nine days.

Shardiya Navratri 2023: Celebration

The festival is celebrated by vibrant and elaborate garba and dandiya raas dances, where people gather in colourful traditional attire to celebrate and dance in honour of the goddess. These dances symbolise the circle of life, unity, and devotion. Pandals (elaborately decorated temporary shrines) are set up, and adorned with statues or images of Goddess Durga. Devotees visit these pandals to offer prayers and seek blessings.