CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Mahavir Jayanti 2023Shivaji Maharaj Death AnniversaryRamadan 2023Womens DayTelugu New Year
Home » Lifestyle » Sharvari Wagh Steals the Spotlight in a Gorgeous Body-hugging Gown
1-MIN READ

Sharvari Wagh Steals the Spotlight in a Gorgeous Body-hugging Gown

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

Last Updated: April 09, 2023, 13:50 IST

Mumbai, India

Images: Instagram/sharvari

Images: Instagram/sharvari

Sharvari Wagh posted pictures of herself on Instagram wearing a lime-colored figure-hugging gown. With the photo shoot, the star stole the show

This week, Sharvari Wagh graced an awards ceremony in Mumbai while wearing a stunning floor-length lime-colored gown. Sharvari uploaded photos of her wearing the outfit to social media with the remark “Stepped into the limelight." Sharvari was dressed in the attire by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, which was taken from the Safiyaa clothing line’s racks.

To read our download on Sharvari’s appearance, scroll down:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)

Sharvari’s dress has a floor-grazing hem length, a thigh-high front slit, a floor-grazing length, a sweetheart neckline, a tightened waist, a fitted bust, and a satin-silk scarf sleeve draped on the shoulder. She accessorised the look with statement rings, ear cuffs in the form of flowers, and strappy block shoes.

RELATED NEWS

Preview

Sharvari’s final glam options included minimal eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, feathery brows, a pulled-back messy bun, rouged cheeks, a dewy base, shining highlighter, mauve lip color, and light contouring.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Tags:
  1. Bollywood fashion
  2. fashion
  3. Sharvari Wagh
first published:April 09, 2023, 13:50 IST
last updated:April 09, 2023, 13:50 IST