Sharvari Wagh's Unique Workout Is The Wednesday Motivation We Need

Sharvari Wagh’s toned and well-shaped physique serves as an inspiration to the fans. The actress exhibits unwavering dedication to her gym and workout routines, reflecting the hard work she puts in. Recently, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 starrer encouraged her fans by posting a video on her Instagram account wherein she hangs upside down. Alongside the video, she captioned, “Had to hang upside down to find my Monday Motivation!" The video showcases her beginning by suspending herself upside down, and subsequently performing five upside-down crunches. Watch the video here:

What is Hanging Sit-Up?

Also known as upside-down sit-ups, this is a challenging exercise that involves suspending oneself upside down from a bar or similar equipment and then lifting the upper body upwards. The unique body position required to perform this exercise makes it particularly difficult. Nevertheless, hanging sit-ups should not be overlooked as they offer a rigorous abdominal workout that can aid in the development of well-defined six-pack abs. They contribute to toning the quadriceps, hamstrings, and calf muscles, which play a stabilizing role during the exercise.

How to perform?

Begin by gripping the apparatus firmly and placing both knees on top of the bar, allowing your feet to hang over the far side. Ensure your knees are securely positioned before releasing your hands from the bar. Slowly lower your upper body until it forms a vertical line from your knees down to your head. Find a comfortable hand placement, such as crossing your arms over your chest, touching your temples, or holding them out in front of you. Now, initiate the exercise by curling your upper body up toward your knees while maintaining control. Focus on preventing any excessive swaying and remember to exhale as you perform the curl. Return your body to the starting position by lowering it back down, and exhaling as you descend. Once you have completed the exercise, hold onto the bar and lower your legs back down to the floor.

