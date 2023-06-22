Sheefa J Gilani Decodes Mrunal Thakur's Latest Stunning Denim-On-Denim Look| Exclusive

Mrunal Thakur is undeniably the ‘IT’ girl in fashion at the moment, from the way she carries herself to her undeniable charm and innate aura- there is something magnificently stellar about her. Fashion critics are absolutely awe-struck by her way of blending into looks perfectly and always making heads turn in whatever she wears and wherever she goes.

Recently, Mrunal took to her Instagram account to share pictures of herself sporting a scintillating denim-on-denim look. Netizens have been obsessed ever since. In case you have missed out on her fantastic photographs, check them out here-

Sheefa J Gilani is the magician behind not just this look but some of Mrunal’s best looks in the recent past, their chemistry is absolutely dreamlike and wise to say, together they have set out to create some mesmerising looks. The incredible stylist, Sheefa sat down with NW18 to talk about Mrunal’s latest look which is literally a talking point on the internet at the moment.

Talking about why a denim-on-denim look, Sheefa stated, “It is the season of denim on denim on denim, I would say. A fall/winter trend I have been eyeing. A staple that refuses to leave the streets. And no better than my MT (Mrunal Thakur) to adorn it. Lately, the denim maxi skirt and jacket combo has us swooning."

She further added, “With an emphasis on sleek and strong styling, we are pairing our midis with other solid wardrobe essentials—think timeless tailoring, crisp layering, and a statement accessory, or two. Given that there’s hardly anything as essential in a wardrobe as a go-to pair of denim, this season, why not find a happy medium and opt for a jean midi skirt instead?"

The thigh-high slit and the sheer feature of the top added the oomph factor to the look and even though the ensemble had a dramatic effect, the elegance was truly unmissable. Everything was picture-perfect and there is no denying that, at all!

Mrunal fantastically aced a white Christian Louboutin footwear with this look and in terms of makeup took the minimalistic route to perfection. The lip tint and the highlighter truly worked wonders with this ensemble. Sheefa very keenly further accessorised the look adding a few chunky golden statement rings along with a pair of white funky hoops which were literally the perfect size and matched the vibe this look was truly aimed at.

The uber-talented, Sheefa made sure to mention, “This Moonray set was everything we wanted in our look and the statement bag completed it seamlessly."