Sheefa J Gilani On Styling Manush Chhillar For Cannes 2023: I Have Seen Manushi Grow Into Her Femininity Era| EXCLUSIVE

Sheefa J Gilani in the last few years has garnered immense recognition for her phenomenal work as a celebrity stylist in recent years. Her incredible talent and expertise have made her a truly sought-after name in the industry, as she consistently delivers exceptional work. Sheefa was the true blue queen behind all of Manushi Chhillar’s exceptional looks at Cannes 2023 and one can only wonder what is in store for her next.

In an exclusive interview with News18, Sheefa talks about all that went on behind the scenes of decking up Manushi for Cannes, her favourite stars to style and a lot more. Read on-

Sheefa, you have been styling Manushi for a while now. Over the years how do you think her personal choices in terms of fashion and styling have evolved?

I truly have! It’s been almost six years since I have been styling Manushi. I have seen Manushi grow into her femininity era. From being a meek contestant to being this strong, confident and graceful personality. Her safe choices consisted of pink A-line dresses with full sleeves have turned into powerful, chic and experimental choices that consist of a few risqué silhouettes, strong pantsuits and bold gowns. She’s clear in terms of her mood board, more open to trying a new look and particularly able to express how she wants to be presented as an artist.

How was it styling Manushi for Cannes 2023? How did you prep yourself for it?

I didn’t prep for it! I have to really be honest, I was freaking out. We didn’t have “the outfit" and we were a few hours away from the carpet moment. The trip was so last minute, we were pressed for time and we had pulled all strings possible to make sure we get what she wanted. Her brief was very clear - feminine, chic + elegant. After a day-long of fittings, we had an outfit but we floated in confusion. On reaching the hotel, I decided to show Manushi the outfit that had been shipped that morning to Cannes and what I had in mind for her look. I haven’t seen her be more sure of an outfit. It was literally a five-minute affair. She tried it. It fit her like a glove and it ticked all the boxes. A lesson Manushi made me learn - Learn to trust your gut feeling!

If you had to pick a favourite from Manushi’s Cannes lookbook, which one would it be and why?

Hands down the backless dress she wore to the soirée. The teal dress from Galvan has my whole heart. I sourced the look in Cannes itself and I’m glad I did.

Which one was the toughest look to share among all the looks?

The red carpet look was the toughest for me to share. Yes, I must trust my intuition but minimalism is my forte, but you’re always a little unsure about how a look on such a monumental platform will be received. True to her personality, every look was curated to reflect her soft, feminine self.

Is there a fun Cannes anecdote that you’d like to share?

This will always be a fun story to share. The secret behind our Getty photo swishing our way through the crowd is literally us running towards the red carpet. My girl is brave and fuss-free and we laughed and giggled with the goal to reach the carpet on time. No, we were not late. You don’t end up anticipating the enormity of the festival itself. The crowd, the fans, the paparazzi. It was all overwhelming.

Well, my face ended up covered but at least I officially made it to Getty Images.

You have been styling for Bollywood celebrities for a while now, what do you think is your biggest takeaway?

I’m still fairly new in the industry. But one of my biggest takeaways is that as a stylist I choose to always stand my ground. If I don’t think something is working for my client I will hold my decision. I’m decisive and I will continue to be while learning from my experiences (good or bad!)

What is that one thing in terms of fashion that people almost somehow always get wrong?

Wear the dress. Don’t let the dress wear you. The outfit is beautiful but if it doesn’t work for your body let it go!

Who are your favourite celebrities to style and why? How do you think each of these celebrities challenges you?

Each and every client of mine is special and I’m grateful for each one of them. PS: I don’t only style celebs, I style humans and that’s the part I love about this job.

Manushi challenges me to refine her style and trust my gut.

Mrunal challenges me with androgynous experimental briefs.

Vir challenge me to find the one statement piece that only sustainably curated but also made of recycled fabric that defines Indian craft.

Devita Saraf is the kindest and lets me cut, tear and play diy with her outfits until they fit and look like it was designed just for her.

Radhika Mukherjee lets me dive into her wardrobe and trusts my core knowledge to polish it.

The one fashion trend that you would love Bollywood celebrities to try out and who would be the perfect person to pull it off?

Can we please put our hands together for the ultimate Jenna Ortega phase of our lives? I would say Shanaya Kapoor for sure. She would do so seamlessly. She’s the Versace girl of my dreams.

As a stylist what are your top tips for someone who is keen on understanding the nitty-gritty of fashion?

Dress for your body type

Know your wardrobe essentials

Learn the best way to take your outfit from day to night.

Less is more

Is there a celebrity you would like to work with in the future? How do you imagine to style them and what do you think would look best on them?

Anne Hathaway is having a moment. Can you really imagine how gorgeous she would look in a sari? She’s a stylist’s dream come alive.