Shehnaaz Gill Amps Up The Glamour In An All-Black Outfit

Shehnaaz Gill consistently amazes her fans with her style sense. The Bigg Boss 13 star never fails to give her followers major style goals and can carry off any look with panache. Her social media feed is proof enough of Shehnaaz’s amazing sartorial choices. She has once again caused a stir on social media with her sizzling photos. Shehnaaz was seen posing in a jet-black ensemble by famous stylist Maneka Harisinghani in her latest shoot. Shehnaaz captioned the post with black heart emojis and credited the team that worked on her photoshoot.

The dress consisted of a halter neckline with a crochet-style cropped bralette. It also had a waist cut-out that showed off her midriff, a thigh-high slit, a form-fitting silhouette, and gathered elements. Shehnaaz Gill paired the dress with black high-heeled pumps, golden hoop earrings, statement rings, and stacked bracelets. Her hair was parted on the side and left open. For makeup, the star opted for darkened eyebrows, smoky eyes with mascara. She completed the look with blush pink lips and a dewy base.

This is not the only time Shehnaaz Gill has served major fashion goals. A few days ago, she posed in an ensemble which gave out the perfect summer party vibes. The outfit consisted of a brown top, a sequined skirt and an oversized white shirt. Shehnaaz completed the look with golden heels and accessorised it with chunky bangles and a wired choker. For the glam, she opted for a wavy hairdo, well-done brows and pink lips.

Earlier, she had set temperatures soaring with her all-black look from a photoshoot. Dressed in a black corset top, with matching shorts and a blazer. She paired the outfit with black heels, multiple rings and a gold choker.

Currently, Shehnaaz is hosting her talk show, Desi Vibes, on YouTube. She will make her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles. RRR fame Ram Charan will have a cameo appearance in the movie. A remake of the 2014 Ajith Kumar starrer Veeram, the movie will release on April 21.

