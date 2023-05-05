Shehnaaz Gill's Latest Ethnic Pick Is A Masterclass We All Need To Ace

Shehnaaz Gill has been winning hearts not only with her personality but also her impeccable fashion sense. She has been catching everyone’s attention with her stunning outfits and stylish looks that blend traditional and modern elements seamlessly. She recently made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, looking breathtakingly beautiful. Whether it’s a glamorous red carpet event or a festive Eid party, Shehnaaz Gill always makes a statement with her fashion choices. Her fans are now left awestruck as she has shared some pictures from a photo shoot on her Instagram handle, showcasing her flawless sense of style.

Shehnaaz Gill looked ravishing in a salwar kameez, wearing Rimple and Harpreet. The earthy deep red printed kurta featured heavy golden zari embroidery using kasab-dori and resham marodi work. The design extended to the sleeves with a broad zari border on the cufflinks. The salwar featured an elaborate floral patchwork. Shehnaaz Gill added a silk tissue dupatta to complete her look. The minimal makeup and accessories complemented Shehnaaz’s outfit, allowing the dress to speak for itself. Green earrings and a bare-faced look perfectly suited the stunning ensemble. Check out the pictures here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram feed is the perfect place for anyone seeking wedding outfit inspiration. She prefers simple yet distinctive traditional looks, as seen in her pink sharara set worn to Salman Khan’s Eid party. The vividly coloured raw silk kurta by designer Jigar Mali was adorned with elaborate hand embroidery, showcasing the designer’s unique golden dori and aari work. The sharara featured small floral designs all over, with intricate zari piping on the borders. A simple thread-worked organza dupatta completed the outfit. Shehnaaz’s rose-coloured eye makeup complemented the style of her attire, with her glossy lips adding a pop of colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill’s stunning fashion sense and charming smile never cease to amaze her fans. Recently, she was seen wearing a gorgeous ethnic outfit with a deep neckline, long puffy sleeves, and a golden border. Shehnaaz Gill paired her blouse with a skirt that had huge flower designs on it and accessorized the outfit with multi-coloured rings and a thick choker attached to a lengthy necklace embellished with beautiful colourful stones. To complete the look, she styled her hair in a messy bun and chose smokey eyes with high-definition makeup. Her overall appearance left her fans in awe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Which look is your favourite?

