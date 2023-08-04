Shelly Jyoti Unveils 'Indigo: The Blue Gold' Exhibition At South Asia Institute, Chicago

Shelly Jyoti, a highly respected artist celebrated for her thought-provoking work, is delighted to unveil her latest project, “INDIGO: THE BLUE GOLD," which will be on display at the South Asia Institute (SAI) in Chicago from July 22 to December 16, 2023. This captivating exhibition delves into the colonial history of indigo and its profound impact on numerous nations. Through her artistic creations, Jyoti brings to life the narrative of forced cultivation, exploitative traditions, and indentured servitude that emerged as a result of the indigo plant.

The exhibition, curated by Laura Kina, Vincent de Paul Professor at The Art School, DePaul University, serves as a mid-career retrospective of Shelly Jyoti’s artistic exploration of the 18th-19th century colonial trade of natural indigo dye in the Indian subcontinent. “INDIGO: THE BLUE GOLD" examines indigo’s multifaceted dimensions, shedding light on its role in global trade, forced labour, slavery, indentured labour, migration, and colonization during India’s colonial history.

Jyoti’s exhibition features over forty new artworks, alongside a selection of her previous installations, poetry, drawings, fashion, and textiles from the past decade. The diverse collection showcases her renowned “Indigo Narratives" series, which has captivated audiences across the United States and India from 2009 to 2018. Through powerful imagery and recurring symbols such as Gandhi’s spinning wheel, fish, and ships, Jyoti weaves a compelling narrative of indigo’s journey through time, inviting viewers to reflect on its significance.

Commenting on her work, Shelly Jyoti shares, “Through my art, I aim to delve into the colonial history of indigo and shed light on the impact it had on several nations. I depict the forced cultivation, exploitative traditions, and indentured servitude that emerged from this single plant - indigo. By exploring these themes, I hope to raise awareness and foster dialogue about the historical and contemporary implications of indigo."

Curator Laura Kina states, “Shelly Jyoti’s artistic practice combines historical iconography, cultural contexts, and socio-political inquiry. Her collaboration with ajrakh artisans in Bhuj, Gujarat, adds a unique layer to her work, preserving ancient textile traditions while exploring contemporary issues."

“INDIGO: THE BLUE GOLD" presents an immersive visual and intellectual journey into the captivating world of indigo dyeing. Shelly Jyoti’s intricate artworks serve as powerful tools for storytelling, encouraging dialogue and fostering a deeper understanding of our shared cultural heritage.