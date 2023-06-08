Shilpa Shetty Birthday: Actress Yoga and Diet Tips to Lose Weight | WATCH

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHILPA SHETTY: Shilpa Shetty has garnered attention for her unwavering commitment to holistic well-being. She firmly believes in the transformative power of yoga and a balanced diet to maintain optimal health and fitness. Yoga holds a special place in Shilpa’s fitness routine, as it not only helps in weight loss but also offers a range of additional benefits.

Regular practice of yoga enhances flexibility, improves posture, and fosters overall well-being, both physically and mentally. Shilpa Shetty firmly advocates that yoga is not just a physical exercise but a transformative practice that nurtures the mind-body connection.

What truly sets Shilpa apart is her steadfast commitment to a sustainable approach to weight loss and overall health. She avoids falling prey to fad diets or extreme measures, emphasising the importance of enjoying a diverse range of foods for a balanced diet. Her Instagram account provides glimpses into her yoga sessions, inspiring her followers to embrace this ancient practice and adopt a healthier lifestyle. As Shilpa Shetty celebrates her birthday, let’s take a look at her secrets to stay fit.

Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation)

One of Shilpa Shetty’s go-to yoga routines is the Surya Namaskar, also known as Sun Salutation. This sequence of yoga asanas offers a comprehensive workout for the body. By incorporating a series of flowing movements and deep stretches, Surya Namaskar helps to tone and strengthen the muscles while promoting improved blood circulation.

Pranayama

Breathing exercises, or pranayama, play a crucial role in Shilpa Shetty’s fitness routine. Deep breathing techniques such as Kapalabhati and Anulom Vilom help in improving lung capacity, reducing stress, and promoting overall well-being. These exercises can be done anywhere, anytime, and are particularly beneficial for weight loss and boosting metabolism.

Core-Strength Exercises

Shilpa Shetty also recognises the significance of core-strength exercises in her fitness routine. She understands that developing a strong core is essential for overall strength and stability. Incorporating core-strengthening exercises into her workout regimen, Shilpa emphasises the importance of maintaining proper form and deep breathing throughout each exercise. By focusing on her core muscles, including the abdominals, back, and pelvic muscles, she enhances her balance, stability, and athletic capabilities.

Cardio Activities

In addition to her diverse fitness routine, Shilpa Shetty incorporates basic cardio activities like brisk walking into her exercise regimen. She recognises the numerous benefits of fast walking, not only for improving overall fitness but also for aiding in weight loss. Brisk walking is a form of cardiovascular exercise that offers moderate intensity, making it an effective way to boost heart rate, burn calories, and improve cardiovascular health. Shilpa understands the importance of engaging in cardio activities to enhance endurance and promote overall well-being.

Planks

Shilpa Shetty advises incorporating planks into your workout routine as an effective exercise for burning fat. Planks help to sculpt and flatten the stomach. This exercise primarily targets essential core muscles, such as the rectus abdomen, hips, and back. In addition to regular planks, Shilpa Shetty recommends including side planks (10 repetitions on each side), alternate hand leg side crunches (10 repetitions on each side), and plank side dips (10 repetitions on each side) in your routine.

Quick Diet Tips by Shilpa Shetty

Opt for organic produce for a safer choice in your diet.

Reduce refined sugar intake and enjoy guilt-free indulgences instead.

Include antioxidant-rich berries in your diet for added health benefits.

Prioritize a balanced breakfast to kickstart your day on a nutritious note.

Make eggs a part of your breakfast as they provide a complete and wholesome meal.