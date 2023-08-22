Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Latest Instagram Post Sparks Fresh Fitness Enthusiasm

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a true fitness diva. The actor keeps inspiring her fans to try new modes of exercise to stay fit. Recently the actor took to Instagram to share her core training workout.

She wrote, how empowered women empower other women, referring to her trainer Tashmeen Chauhan who kept encouraging Shetty to complete the core workout. Chauhan stood behind Shetty as a rock.

SHetty captioned the video, " ‘Strong women make strong women!’ Levelling up ⬆ my core training game at my 2nd session of the upgraded core work and I feel I am actually getting the HANG of it Practice Practice Practice till you master it! The goal is to gradually be able to take my legs higher and control the movement on the way down.

A snippet of the Hanging Leg Raise & Knee Tuck combo of which I executed 3 sets and reps till failure."

Check out the video:

Shetty explaied how she was elevating her core training routine during her second session of advanced core exercises. She also explained how consistent practice is key, leading to mastery! The objective is to progressively enhance leg elevation and refine descending movement control.

She further added a pro tip, “Extend the legs fully every time you come down. That full stretch in the abdominals at the bottom is the key. Great core workout!"

Apart from her gym workout, SHetty keeps sharing her yoga workout sessions too.

She captioned the post, “‘Stand Up’ Challenge to test your mobility and flexibility.

Remix it with me and don’t forget to tag me! The best ones will go up on my stories!"

