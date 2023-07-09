CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Lifestyle » Shilpa Shetty Oozes Charm in a Breathtaking Turquoise Saree and Exquisite Jewels
1-MIN READ

Shilpa Shetty Oozes Charm in a Breathtaking Turquoise Saree and Exquisite Jewels

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 22:01 IST

Mumbai, India

With her ethereal blue saree style, Shilpa Shetty is taking over the internet. (Images: Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty feels gorgeous in a turquoise blue Banarasi silk saree and blouse. The gorgeous outfit is finished off by her immaculate makeup and stylish jewellery

Shilpa Shetty is the reigning saree beauty. Every drape on the actress effortlessly emanates grace and elegance. She has perfected the art of wearing sarees with the utmost flair, whether it is on the red carpet or in more informal settings. Shilpa’s sense of style and attention to detail elevate each saree ensemble, whether it be made of traditional silk sarees or modern designer pieces. Her Instagram journals are proof of her status as the saree queen. Her most recent appearance in a gorgeous blue saree is no exception to her never-ending well of inspiration. We find it difficult to look away from her as her admirers continue to drool over her flawless appearance.

Check out her most recent saree look right here:

Shilpa Shetty gave her followers a weekend treat on Saturday by posting a series of photos to Instagram with the caption “Flying high." The actress chose a gorgeous saree from the apparel line Ekaya Banaras for her mesmerising appearance, and celebrity fashion stylist Mohit Rai performed her flawless styling. The image quickly gained a large number of likes on social media and countless praises from her devoted admirers.

Shilpa’s saree, made of opulent Banarasi silk fabric, mesmerises in a gorgeous turquoise blue shade. The saree’s beautifully pleated pallu and floor-length design add to its regal appeal. The blouse that goes with the saree has a daring plunging neckline and a halter neck style, giving the classic outfit a little of modern charm. She completes her ensemble with matching earrings, a bracelet around her wrist, and a double-layered stone necklace.

Shilpa was adorned with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, contrasted cheeks, and a nude lipstick hue with the help of renowned makeup artist Ajay Shelar. Shilpa completed her glamorous look by leaving a section of her gorgeous hair exposed in the middle partition.

