CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayLunar Eclipse 2023Buddha Purnima 2023Lips CareWorld Cartoonist Day 2023
Home » Lifestyle » Shilpa Shetty Slays in a Monochrome Co-ord Set; Looks Just as Stunning
1-MIN READ

Shilpa Shetty Slays in a Monochrome Co-ord Set; Looks Just as Stunning

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 12:46 IST

Mumbai, India

In this amazing monochromatic outfit, Shilpa Shetty looks absolutely stunning. (Images: Instagram)

In this amazing monochromatic outfit, Shilpa Shetty looks absolutely stunning. (Images: Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty recently made heads turn at an event in Mumbai by dressing to the nines in a stylish striped co-ord ensemble

Shilpa Shetty, a fitness and fashion lover, recently attended a star-studded event while wearing a gorgeous striped co-ord set by Gauri and Nainika. Shilpa Shetty’s outfit consists of a cropped, full-sleeved top and a floor-sweeping, mermaid-inspired skirt.

“I’ve earned my stripes," Shilpa Shetty captioned her post.

Shilpa Shetty, who is always so trendy, previously garnered news for her attention-grabbing clothing choices. Shilpa Shetty is renowned for taking an interesting stance on fashion. The actress consistently draws attention with her outfit choices, whether it’s at formal red carpet events or informal candid appearances. The actress marked her appearance at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 in an all-purple outfit with orange and yellow patterns.

She was breathtaking to behold. Her ensemble was completed by dark maroon lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, and waves in her hair. She posed flawlessly and elegantly on the ramp. She also donned a cape with the same colour scheme.

RELATED NEWS

Shilpa Shetty is not only a style icon but a huge fitness fanatic as well. The actress frequently exhorts her fans to lead healthy lives because she is a strong proponent of mental wellbeing through yoga.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Tags:
  1. Actress Shilpa Shetty
  2. Shilpa Shetty Kundra fashion
  3. Shilpa Shetty fashion
  4. Shilpa Shetty Instagram
  5. fashion
first published:May 08, 2023, 12:46 IST
last updated:May 08, 2023, 12:46 IST