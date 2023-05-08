Shilpa Shetty Slays in a Monochrome Co-ord Set; Looks Just as Stunning

Shilpa Shetty, a fitness and fashion lover, recently attended a star-studded event while wearing a gorgeous striped co-ord set by Gauri and Nainika. Shilpa Shetty’s outfit consists of a cropped, full-sleeved top and a floor-sweeping, mermaid-inspired skirt.

“I’ve earned my stripes," Shilpa Shetty captioned her post.

Shilpa Shetty, who is always so trendy, previously garnered news for her attention-grabbing clothing choices. Shilpa Shetty is renowned for taking an interesting stance on fashion. The actress consistently draws attention with her outfit choices, whether it’s at formal red carpet events or informal candid appearances. The actress marked her appearance at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 in an all-purple outfit with orange and yellow patterns.

She was breathtaking to behold. Her ensemble was completed by dark maroon lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, and waves in her hair. She posed flawlessly and elegantly on the ramp. She also donned a cape with the same colour scheme.

Shilpa Shetty is not only a style icon but a huge fitness fanatic as well. The actress frequently exhorts her fans to lead healthy lives because she is a strong proponent of mental wellbeing through yoga.

