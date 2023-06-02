Shirley Setia Dazzles In A Pink Shimmery Dress; Captions It 'Strawberry Cheesecake'

Shirley Setia has won the hearts of millions with her mesmerizing voice and undeniable talent. And her recent foray into the fashion world has been equally captivating. Whether it’s a glamorous red carpet appearance or a casual yet chic street style look, Shirley’s fashion game is always on point. With looks that could kill, Shirley is taking over the internet with her recent photoshoot.

Recently, Shirley Setia shared a breathtaking look on Instagram, donning a stunning pink shimmery dress by the renowned international fashion house, Bershka. The ethereal ensemble perfectly complemented her beauty, and she captioned the post as “Strawberry Cheesecake 🍓🍰," adding a touch of playfulness.

With dewy pink eyes and impeccable makeup, Shirley effortlessly exuded charm and elegance. The addition of dainty jewelry and her free-flowing hair completed the enchanting look. As soon as she shared this post, fans flooded the comments section with admiration and love for her glamorous look.

While we can not get enough of her fashion moments, the actress has more in store for us! Apart from her remarkable journey in Bollywood and the South Indian film industry, Shirley has another highly anticipated project in her kitty.

To add to that the artist also has an upcoming album in the works. While further details remain under wraps, it’s safe to say that Shirley’s upcoming projects are bound to be as exciting as the looks she has been serving us.