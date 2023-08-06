Shoe-ology of Friendship: Picking the Perfect Gift for Your Friends on Friendship's Day

Good friends are hard to find, just like picking the right gift for your dearest friends. Wondering how to walk that extra mile and step-up your gifting game this Friendship Day? We have some great ideas for every type of friend you got!

With style expert Ankur Rastogi, Head of Collection, Bata India, it’s time to put your best foot forward and celebrate Friendship Day in shoe-tastic style! Because with the right shoes and the right friends, anything is possible! So, go on, spoil your sole-mates, and let the good times roll!

The ‘Tell it Like it is’ Friend

We all have that one friend who is brutally honest, whether it’s a fashion tip or relationship advice she’s got your back! They’re like a pair of sleek stilettos – sharp, bold, and always ready to stand tall. These friends might be hard to handle at times, but you can’t deny their impact and style! For a friend with such high standards, these exquisite Bata Red Label Pumps are the perfect gift. Designed to combine style, comfort, and elegance, these sandals are just the gift you need for the most amazing Friendship Day ever.

The Adventure Seeker

This friend is always up for a wild ride! They crave adrenaline and excitement in their life, just like a pair of sturdy sneakers yearning for 24×7 action. They’ll keep you on your toes and push you to explore the unexplored! These North Star sneakers are just what you need for this adrenaline junkie for all the scary yet worth-it, future escapades.

The Close Confidante

Your soul mate, the close confidante, the one who knows you better than anyone else. You can share your deepest secrets and fears with this friend, and they’ll comfort you like a precious pair of slip-ons. They’re gentle, supportive, and always there to lend a listening ear. Like the comfort of these shoes, this friend brings ease and peace to your life. This Friendship Day, spoil your buddy with Bata’s Step and Go slip-ons with hands-free technology to provide the ultimate comfort - something they’ll never forget!

The Chill One

Whenever you need a laid-back day or a stress-free hangout, this friend is your go-to! They’re as relaxed as a pair of flip-flops, and being with them is like a walk in the park. Life just feels effortless around them. The buddy who effortlessly thrives on every step they take with their easy-breezy attitude deserves something extraordinary this Friendship Day! These funky flip-flops by Floatz by Bata are surely the ultimate gift to celebrate the essence of friendship in the most quirky way possible.

The Work Buddy

This friend is your partner in crime at work, always ready to tackle projects and deadlines together. They’re as reliable and essential as a classic pair of loafers– the go-to choice for any professional occasion. Some bonds are meant to last for life and are just effortlessly amazing. Yes, we are talking about that one work buddy, who is your entire reason for a happening work-life. The Hush Puppies black loafers are for your favourite work buddy to show your love and appreciation to make your workplace a little bearable.

The Intellectual One

Engaging in deep conversations and debates is your specialty with this friend. They’re as sharp-minded as a pair of intricately designed loafers, and their knowledge and wit are truly impressive. They add a touch of sophistication to every gathering. He is that one friend who is a high-functioning human encyclopaedia and contains every little information that you need (sometimes too much information too!). But imagine how our life would be without their intellectual jabber. These Hush Puppies loafers are just the perfect gift for this oh-so-phrenic friend!

The Night Out Friend

For the friend who is the life of every party! They’re as glamorous and fun-loving as a pair of strappy pink heels, always shining bright and making heads turn. These Red Label Pink strappy heels are the perfect gift for the party-lover who lights up the dance floor.