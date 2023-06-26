Should Aloe Vera Should Be Your Most Trusted Skincare Element This Season? Experts Weigh In

Over centuries aloe vera has been an extremely useful natural element for both skincare and haircare. The properties present in it have made it a go-to product for any hair and skin issues that one might be facing. Today, aloe vera is one such product that is being commercialized a lot and the best part is that even its by-products are proving to be incredibly good for both the skin and hair.

Aloe vera is also an element that you can completely bank on during the summer and the monsoon months too. Mr. Harish Singla, Country Sales Manager Forever Living Products India, says, “Aloe vera is excellent at moisturizing your skin. During the summer months, your skin is exposed to the sun, wind, and chlorine from swimming pools, which can all contribute to dry skin. Aloe vera contains a high amount of water, which helps to hydrate and moisturize your skin. It also contains natural oils that help to lock in moisture, keeping your skin soft and supple."

He further added, “In addition to moisturizing, aloe vera also has anti-inflammatory properties. Sunburns and other types of skin irritation can cause redness and inflammation, which can be uncomfortable and unsightly. Aloe vera contains compounds that help to reduce inflammation, which can help to soothe and heal your skin."

Talking about how multi-faceted aloe vera is, Rrajesh Bakshi, Founder & CEO, COAL Clean Beauty stated, “Aloe Vera is the magical essential ingredient for summer. It is made up of 98.5% water (approx.) while its gel comprises about 99.5% water. The remaining 0.5 to 1% solid material consists of a range of compounds including water soluble and fat soluble vitamins, minerals, enzymes and organic acids. It is widely known for its antiseptic, purifying, cooling and soothing abilities for the skin which makes it a must-use ingredient for summers. The presence of several active ingredients and numerous benefits explains all the virtues of aloe vera for summer skin."

“The cooling properties of aloe vera will give you a refreshed and invigorating look. It helps in soothing irritated skin that is affected by harsh UV rays or skin rashes. When used in a mask, it boosts collagen, moisturizes skin and adds freshness to the face. Applying an aloe vera face mask twice a week can fetch best results," he further stated.