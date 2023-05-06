Should One Drink Water Before Tea? What The Expert Says

Tea and coffee are our favourite beverages in India. They are almost like part of our culture. We prefer tea or coffee whenever we are stressed. In an Indian house, a guest is also welcomed with a cup of tea. Some people prefer tea or coffee two to three times a day from waking up from the bed to going back to sleep. However, most people do not know that both tea and coffee are acidic and both can cause gas and bloating in the stomach. Consuming too much tea or coffee is harmful to health.

Some people drink water before drinking tea or coffee to reduce its acidic nature. What is the reason behind it? Dr. Priyanka Rohatgi, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, at Apollo Hospitals, Bangalore shares her insights with us on this topic.

Does drinking water reduce the risk?

Dr Priyanka Rohatgi says that very few people know about the acidic nature of tea. That is, it forms gas when it is consumed. Both tea and coffee form acid in the stomach. The pH value of tea is 6 while the pH value of tea is 5. It may increase the risk of some fatal diseases such as cancer or ulcer, if consumed in higher amounts. But if we drink a glass of water before tea, then we can reduce the damage caused by its acidic effect. If we drink water before tea, it creates a layer in the intestine, which reduces the acidic effect.

Harmful effects of tea:

A compound named tannin is found in tea and coffee, which causes a bitter taste in tea or coffee. It is because of this substance that one feels mild intoxication. Tannin is responsible for damaging the tissue of the intestine. This causes many stomach-related issues. It can also cause problems like nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Tea harms the mouth and teeth as well. Nonetheless, it depends on how much tea we are consuming in a day. Drinking water before the tea helps to hydrate the body maintaining its PH balance. Along with this, water cleans the bacteria in the mouth because Drinking water creates a layer in the mouth, reducing its side effects.

Dr Priyanka says that if water is drunk 15 minutes before tea or coffee, it helps dilute the acid from the tea.

