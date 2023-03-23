Salt is an essential part of our daily diet and it is believed that women are more inclined towards salty and spicy food such as tamarind, pickles, golgappa etc but there’s another common belief that women should consume less salt than men. Is this true or is it just a myth? According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an adult should eat 5 grams (about one teaspoon) or less of salt every day. This amount of salt can be slightly less for children below 15 years of age. Now, the question arises- whether women and men should eat salt in different quantities. Let’s know the reality about this from a doctor.

Dr Sonia Rawat of Sir Gangaram Hospital, New Delhi, said that generally women and men consume equal amounts of salt, but women are more salt sensitive than men. There is a hormone called aldosterone in our body, which regulates the amount of salt and water in the body. It also has a great effect on blood pressure. When we consume more salt, the level of aldosterone hormone increases in the body and it also fluctuates blood pressure. In such a situation, both women and men should eat less salt.

According to Dr Rawat, both women and men should take food without salt once a week. By doing this, the amount of salt in the body is controlled. Apart from food, many people eat snacks and other salty things, due to which the amount of salt exceeds in their bodies.

Hence, salty snacks should be avoided. The doctor also recommends not to eat pickles and papad every day, because they contain high amounts of salt. By being careful about salt, you can avoid becoming a victim of high blood pressure. Excess salt can prove fatal for both men and women. So ladies, next time you hog on to those tangy golgappas, take a step back and think carefully about how much to eat.

