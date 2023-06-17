Should You Drink Water Even When Not Thirsty? Read To Find Out

Summer might be the ideal time to flaunt your lovely and flowy dresses, but the intense heat also paves the way for profused sweating, rashes, blisters, sunburn, and tiredness. To prevent dehydration it is important to drink sufficient quantities of water. But, is it beneficial to drink water even when you are not thirsty? Dr Amrendra Pathak, a Senior Consultant of the Urology Department in New Delhi’s Sir Gangaram Hospital, is here to clear your doubts.

Amrendra Pathak has recommended that you should consume 2 to 3 litres of water every day in this summer season. This will help in keeping your body hydrated and reduce the risk of dehydration. According to the doctor, when our body requires water, it sends a thirst signal to the brain. This signal makes you realise that you are thirsty, after which you consume water.

Amrendra Pathak explained that drinking water without being thirsty is counterproductive. If you have water forcefully, it will not only generate zero results but in some cases might also be harmful to your body. Hence, he advised that you should only consume water when you are actually thirsty.

The doctor warned that besides dehydration, drinking less water can also lead to the formation of kidney stones. People suffering from kidney-related problems should drink at least 3 litres of water a day. If you are dealing with kidney-stone issues, drinking water can help in flushing out kidney stones through urine. That’s why, such patients are advised to drink more water. Amrendra once again highlighted the ill effects of drinking water coercively. He suggested that you must drink water in small amounts but frequently.

Apart from the instant freshness of drinking water in the summer, your physical energy is also likely to improve. You will feel a little more energetic to perform your daily activities. Additionally, water curbs headaches resolves constipation, and promotes better gut health by improving digestive problems. Consuming water also affects your general mood. It might help control your mood swings, making you feel calm and satisfied.