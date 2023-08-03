Shraddha Kapoor Sets Bridal Goals In Rahul Mishra Lehenga At ICW 2023

Shraddha Kapoor looked glamorous as she walked the ramp in a silk organza lehenga choli for Rahul Mishra on Day 9 of India Couture Week 2023. Rahul Mishra, a trailblazing Indian designer, has revolutionized the world of fashion by championing slow fashion and embracing traditional Indian crafts.

Kapoor says, “In times of fast fashion, Rahul Mishra stands for slow fashion and it’s all about craftsmanship. I have never seen any designer go to the extent of including the artisans and applaud them.” Kapoor took great pride in being his muse, as she considers him her all-time favorite designer. “I hold deep respect for his approach to work, which is fueled by passion and teamwork.”

She fondly remembered how he prioritized his team during fittings, which she found truly commendable. According to Kapoor, he is not only a great person, but also an exceptional artist, making for a perfect combination. Elaborating on their Paris Couture experience, Divya Mishra, says, “Paris being the fashion capital is always special. India is like homecoming and ‘Jeet Ke Aaye Hai’ feeling.”

Rahul Mishra adds, “After Paris Fashion Week, India Couture Week seems like a finale, an ultimate expression of what we have started in Paris. For me ICW is exciting and intimate, a place I call home.”

Mishra opines, “‘We the people’, our collection signifies the profound significance of both people and craftsmen to our brand. In Shraddha’s lehenga, the embroidery frame symbolizes the dedicated work of embroiderers. The song “Kun Faya Kun," accompanying her ramp walk, relates to the divine creator, reflecting our belief that embroiderers hold a god-like status to us. As designers, we provide only direction while they bring life to a plain frame, which is beautifully depicted through the silk organza fabric adorned with resham, sequins, and silver, exuding a captivating mystic vibe on Shraddha.”

With a passion for sustainability, his eponymous label stands as a beacon of empowerment for local artisans in India. “We, The People," epitomizes the intertwining of reality and imagination in its fabric, celebrating the artisans who breathe life into each couture masterpiece. These artisans are not merely creators; they are the conduits where artistry and ancient craftsmanship converge, possessing the divine ability to transform imagination into reality. The surfaces of their creations are imbued with the mesmerizing trance of the fashion workers, meticulously crafting enchanting embroidery with silk thread and a needle hook called the aari. In their meditative state, they seem to transcend into a parallel universe, envisioning lotus ponds and verdant forests.

Made in India for the global stage, “We, The People" captures contemporary elegance while staying true to the painstaking handwork of the atelier. Each garment, including the intricate embroidery, takes an average of three thousand hours to complete, a testament to the brand’s dedication to conscious and innovative creations. The collection draws inspiration from the collective dreams of designers, embroiderers, tailors, and others, functioning as a harmonious organism striving towards a shared vision of cultural preservation.

Beyond the exquisite couture, the brand’s purpose also extends to uplifting the lives of its community members. It proudly embraces the reverse migration of embroidery artisans, encouraging their return to their roots in Indian villages from the crowded factories of urban centers. By focusing on genuine demand rather than relentless production, the brand empowers and includes its people, making them an integral part of the design process and shaping the identity of Rahul Mishra’s Couture.

The brand’s ethos revolves around the 3 E’s - Environment, Employment, and Empowerment, seeking to redefine luxury as a participatory experience rather than mindless consumption.