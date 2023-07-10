Shravan Vrat Tips: 5 High-Protein Foods You Can Try On Fast Day

The holy month of Shravan holds immense significance for many households, as they give up non-vegetarian meals during the month. While for some, the festival has already begun, for others, it will commence in the coming weeks. This shift towards vegetarianism during Shravan increases the demand for high protein veg food items that can serve as substitutes for non-vegetarian meals. While meat is a popular protein source for many, there is no need to worry about meeting daily protein requirements during this auspicious month.

To address this need, we have compiled a list of several high-protein vegetarian food options that can be excellent alternatives to non-vegetarian dishes.

1 – Tofu is renowned for its high protein content. This soy-based product can be prepared in various ways, including stir-frying, grilling and adding it to soups and salads. Due to its balanced flavour, tofu absorbs the flavours of spices and sauces, making it an ideal replacement for meat in a variety of dishes. Tofu is an excellent choice that satisfies both taste and nutrition.

2 – Nuts and seeds are nutritional powerhouses, offering a wealth of protein, healthy fats, fibre, vitamins and minerals. They play a significant role in maintaining weight by regulating food intake and promoting satisfaction. They also reduce the risk of heart disease and diabetes, making them a healthy choice.

3 – During the auspicious month of Shravan, a bowl of lentil soup can be a nourishing and satisfying choice. Lentils are not only rich in protein but also packed with essential nutrients, making them an ideal inclusion in the diet during this time. With a wide variety of lentils available, you can select your preferred type and prepare a delicious and wholesome lentil soup.

4 – Dairy products serve as a valuable source of protein and during the auspicious month of Shravan, they can prove beneficial. Paneer offers a high protein content and it can be prepared with vegetables or grilled. Curd is another excellent option. Incorporating curds into meals or enjoying it as buttermilk can provide a nutritious addition to your Shravan diet.

5 – Despite their small size, Hemp seeds are packed with nutrients. They offer a nutty flavour and can be a healthy addition to various dishes. You can incorporate hemp seeds into your diet by adding them to smoothies, oatmeal and yoghurt, providing an extra boost of protein and fibre.